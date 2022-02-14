The single is a tribute to the Staunch Moderates and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics shared principle of striving for world peace.

~ Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement to release brand-new single "Olympics & Peace" from its new DJ Staunch ™ Records label. ~ The single is a tribute to the Staunch Moderates and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics shared principle of striving for world peace.

LOS ANGELES and ASPEN, Colo., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Olympics & Peace" was produced at the legendary music studio Chicago Recording Company in Chicago, IL. The track features rapper Casanova Ace (lead artist on The First Realm), and friend of the movement and former mogul skiing Winter Olympian skier Maggie Connor. "Olympics & Peace" speaks to how countries living in conflict come together for the Olympic Games, and through peace compete and celebrate each other's athletic achievements.

Staunch Moderates produced The First Realm album last year (also out of the Chicago Recording Company) as a unique platform to further spread the Movement's message, and provide a lyrical retelling of its origins. Always having considered itself both a domestic and international crusade, Staunch Moderates decided to leverage the global focus on the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to elevate the Movement's mantra of bringing world peace onto the international stage. With tensions running high from the Games being hosted by China and the current conflict brewing in Eastern Europe, the Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement is proactively joining the global conversation through "Olympics & Peace" and the accompanying song releases.

Staunch Moderates is an Intellectual Movement all about addressing the intellectual and political divide and striving for both national and world peace. It was formed in December of 2019 and hit the ground running by mobilizing to campaign its movement throughout the 2020 Election Year. The movement actively campaigned in 16 different Primary states by hosting 35 vital societal issue forums, conducting polls and producing several interviews with different political celebrities during the conventions and debates, closing out the presidential election campaign with a live Election Day Show made up of a panel of 10 political celebrity friends of the movement.

In 2021, Staunch Moderates produced the 14 track R&B, jazzy, cool, hip hop album, "The First Realm" to help tell their story and to document in music the history of the turbulent 2020 Election/Pandemic Year.

Greg Simmons, the CEO of the Movement, Executive Producer, and artist of its music, says "from lots of great feedback, we are hearing the music is the most chill hip hop sounds many people have ever heard, and that Casanova Ace sounds like Biggie Smalls. The name of our band is "DJ Staunch ™." Staunch is an eight foot tall Bigfoot mascot, and is the alter ego of both the band and the Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement.

