Phosphorus Joins the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH)

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning February 2022, Phosphorus will join the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health. GA4GH creates frameworks and standards enabling voluntary and secure sharing of genomic and precision medicine data. As the developer of GeneCompass™, the first holistic medical-grade genetic test available at a consumer price point, Phosphorus is committed to collaborative research and data sharing balanced with protective and transparent data management practices.

Phosphorus believes responsible, standardized data management is critical to ensuring public trust in handling of genomic information and strongly supports the efforts of GA4GH. The Phosphorus privacy practices and policies are fully explained on the company's website and are designed to allow consumers to take broad control over how their information is utilized.

GA4GH and Phosphorus also share a dedication to responsible genomics research that advances its utilization and clinical impact. The IRB-approved CARTOGRAPHTM study is an optional program that aims to understand how holistic genomics information discovered by GeneCompass affects individual health outcomes. Following the strictest research protocols, Phosphorus will also publish data on its website, preprint archives, and open-access peer-reviewed journals.

"We're proud to join GA4GH to show our support for their leading efforts and to be part of the community helping to move towards best practices regarding clinical and genomic data protection and research" said Alex Bisignano, Founder and CEO of Phosphorus. "Membership signals our commitment to this worldwide effort to advance the utility of clinical genomics."

"As a driver of genomic-based precision medicine, Phosphorus has an array of experience in the scientific, regulatory and technical aspects of clinical genomic testing. We look forward to contributing to GA4GH initiatives and working to further their efforts to create better understanding, clinical utility and protection of genomic data" said Malgorzata Jaremko, PhD, Co-Founder and SEVP of Clinical Laboratory and Molecular Diagnostics at Phosphorus.

About the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health





The Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH) is an international, nonprofit alliance formed in 2013 to accelerate the potential of research and medicine to advance human health. Bringing together 600+ leading organizations working in healthcare, research, patient advocacy, life science, and information technology, the GA4GH community is working together to create frameworks and standards to enable the responsible, voluntary, and secure sharing of genomic and health-related data. Learn more at: http://genomicsandhealth.org.

About Phosphorus

Phosphorus's mission is to extend and improve lives by making genomics a foundational part of everyone's health and wellness journey. Having built a verticalized genetic testing platform, from wet lab chemistry to software and bioinformatics, Phosphorus is able to provide the most comprehensive, medical-grade genetic tests at price points helping to democratize access to genomic information. Additionally, Phosphorus provides white-labeling genomics-as-a-service solutions by partnering with organizations who want to deploy their own preventative genetic testing solutions. This helps empower healthcare providers to make preventative genomics the norm in medicine.

About GeneCompass

The GeneCompass Preventative Genetic Test is the first consumer genetic test built with medical-grade technology. Unlike other consumer genetic tests, GeneCompass makes use of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology to sequence >400 genes, providing the highest sensitivity and specificity to detect more than 200 health risks, over 300 genetic drug interactions, and insights on more than 40 wellness traits.

