HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperfuels, Houston-based high performance fuels provider, has partnered with FuelWise, 4919 N Main St. Baytown, TX, to provide PurFuel, an ethanol-free reformulated gasoline (RFG) to replace E85 at two dispensers. The station's 6,000-gallon underground tank was cleaned for the new service and is estimated to support over 12,000 gallons per month of ethanol-free in vented equipment used by small-medium sized businesses, the Port of Houston and nearby manufacturing plants.

Other common consumer uses of ethanol-free gas include outdoor equipment such as lawn mowers, weed eaters, generators, ATV's, motorcycles, boats. PurFuel™ is produced in Texas, distributed by Hyperfuels. PurFuel™ is also sold inside of FuelWise as a 1 gallon container of clear and 50:1 two cycle fuel, for easy transportation & storage at home. Wholesale inquiries about PurFuels can be found at www.hyperfuels.com.

Shafir Ali, the managing member of Texan Enterprises found the PurFuel™ Ethanol-free RFG at Hyperfuels, "I met with Jess Hewitt and discussed with him the low sales we had for E85. In 2021, we sold less than 4,000 gallons. HYPERFUELS estimated that we could sell 12,000 gallons a month from our two dispensers. He walked me through the process of conversion and re-imaging of the E85 dispensers to the new PurFuel™ gasoline that would meet the reformulated gasoline requirements in our area."

The addition of PurFuel™ to FuelWise precedes a new adjoining restaurant and vape shop, both expected to be open by the end of February 2022. "The location of FuelWise in Baytown serves so many different citizens of the community. The inclusion of PurFuel™ ethanol-free fuel allows us to serve more of the maritime industry and local municipalities nearby. Being a one-stop shop for fuel, above C-store quality food, and over a dozen pumps has put us at a competitive advantage to capture more customers, optimize their time on the road" said Sharif Ali, owner, FuelWise Baytown.

Jess Hewitt, owner, Hyperfuels, provides clarity on a pioneering a disruptive chemical agent, "The magic of ethanol-free fuels is reliability. Switching to an ethanol-free gasoline allows better performance from vented-fuel engines and reduces the time and cost of repairing engines from damage caused by hygroscopic alcohols. When faced with higher labor costs and PurFuel™ gasoline efficiency that faces some of our most essential consumer services, consistent engine performance is paramount to business continuity and success. Taking equipment out of service for repairs is a double cost to business and they can afford to pay more for a fuel that keeps their engines running better and longer between preventative maintenance services."

Learn more about the compelling features of ethanol-free gasoline on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 8 a.m. – noon at the FuelWise PurFuels grand opening and learning symposium. Watch a live demonstration of PurFuels tested against other fuels.

About Hyperfuels

Houston, TX based Hyperfuels distributes high performance fuels, lubricants and additives for engines. Since 1998 Hyperfuels has revolutionized the packaged fuel markets by creating a "grab and go" fuel canister with top quality fuels such as Sunoco Racing Fuels, Elf Racing Fuels, PurFuels E-Free and SynDiesel. Hyperfuels leads the industry in distribution of ethanol-free fuels (using Isobutanol oxygenate) to marinas, fire and crash rescue operations and small engine users. For more information visit www.hyperfuels.com

About Fuel Wise

Based in Baytown, Texas, located at 4919 N Main St, Baytown, TX 77521, Fuel Wise carries Regular, Midgrade, Premium, Diesel, Ethanol-Free fuels, restrooms, food & beverages, a vape shop and a restaurant inside of its 5000 square foot+ newly built store. Fuel Wise is located inside Harris County, Texas. The coordinates that you can use in navigation applications to find Fuel Wise quickly are 29.777332, -94.964723.

