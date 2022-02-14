Cipia's Driver Sense Driver Monitoring Solution to Be Integrated on a New Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that the company's leading Driver Monitoring Solution (DMS) Driver Sense, will be integrated into a new platform by an existing customer. The new platform from the China-US OEM Joint Venture, represents the 8th platform for Cipia's DMS and creates further potential for Cipia's DMS to be integrated into additional models based on the same platform.

The design wins for the new platform were announced in September 2021, and serial production is expected to begin in early 2023. To date, the company has earned 7 design wins with the China-US OEM Joint Venture.

With the addition of the new platform, Cipia has won tenders for the implementation of the Driver Sense DMS in 23 different vehicle models (Design Wins), on 8 different platforms with 5 different OEMs. The company's customers include an electric car manufacturer in the US, the China-US OEM Joint Venture, as well as three other leading car manufacturers in China.

Cipia's Driver Sense DMS utilizes proprietary computer vision and AI algorithms to monitor drivers in real-time to detect signs of distracted driving and drowsiness behind the wheel. The integration of Driver Sense enables OEMs to deliver customers a robust solution to issue life-saving alerts and avert potential accidents.

"We're proud to expand our partnership to include the newest platform," said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. "The new platform is evidence of the adaptability of our DMS to integrate and operate across many different platforms and we are honored that our customers have recognized the high quality of our product and entrusted us with an additional platform."

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10 - a driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

