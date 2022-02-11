Scali Rasmussen Supports POC, LGBTQ+ Law Students

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its mission to promote a truly diverse legal system and in recognition of Black History Month, law boutique Scali Rasmussen announced its continued financial support for scholarship programs benefiting law students of color, including transgender and nonbinary students.

The 2022 Trans/Nonbinary Law Graduates of Color Grant Fund recently established by the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association will provide transgender and nonbinary law graduates of color with unrestricted $1,000 grants to offset the costs associated with the period of time between graduation, the bar exam and entry into the workforce. Scali Rasmussen is proud to be one of the first donors to the new scholarship fund.

Scali Rasmussen Partner Jeffrey W. Erdman, who co-chairs the firm's diversity initiative, said Wednesday that the first-of-its-kind grant is an "opportunity to support young legal minds facing tremendous adversity as a result of their gender identity and race."

The Los Angeles-based business law firm also announced that it was a sponsor of the John M. Langston Bar Association of Los Angeles' gala. Proceeds from the event funds scholarships to support law students and young attorneys of color. Through the support of firms like Scali Rasmussen, the Langston Bar Association awarded more than $90,000 to students this year.

The firm's support continues to build on Scali Rasmussen's commitment to diversity within the bench and bar. Last year, Scali Rasmussen was an initial supporter of the Southwestern School of Law's Black Lawyers Matter Scholarship Fund. Established in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd and other racial injustices, the fund is intended to help address the drastic deficit of minority voices within law.

Christian Scali, founder and managing partner of Scali Rasmussen, said the firm was proud to show its support. "But we're prouder to say we're consistent about our commitment to causes like these, that are effecting real change and creating a more diverse legal system," Scali said.

