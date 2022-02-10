Unum Group Announces Virtual Investor Meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will hold its virtual investor meeting on Friday, February 25, 2022. The meeting will start at 8:00am EST and conclude by 9:30am EST. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

Callers Toll Free Dial In: 888-440-5977

Caller Toll Dial In: 646-960-0455

Conference ID: 4339756

A live webcast of the call, including a slide presentation, will be available in a listen-only mode. Participants should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the call.

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3640337/86AB87501B56619F0686BD3E9630B1F0

All questions will be voiced. Chat box questions will not be available for this event. We will provide a short break between prepared remarks and Q&A to provide time to dial-in and place yourself into the queue.

Unum will keep a recording of the call on the Investor site through Friday, March 4, 2022.

Toll Free Replay Dial In :800-770-2030

Toll Replay Dial In: 647-362-9199

The presentation slides will be available on the "News and Events" page of the company's website at www.unumgroup.com in the "Investors" section and will remain on the website for one year following the event.

ABOUT UNUM

Unum (NYSE: UNM) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2020, Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion and paid $7.6 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

