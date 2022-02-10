SEAM Group Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Electrical Engineering & Service, Co. (EESCO) Acquisition Enhances the Company's Mission of Creating a Safer, More Reliable World with International Electrical Testing Association (NETA) Capabilities

CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAM Group, a global leader in energized asset performance working with some of the world's largest brands, today announced the strategic acquisition of Electrical Engineering & Service, Co. (EESCO) based out of Holbrook, Mass. EESCO specializes in electrical power systems, commissioning, testing, evaluation, repairs, and maintenance.

EESCO is accredited by the International Electrical Testing Association (NETA), a trade association dedicated to improving electrical testing standards in the United States and sharing those standards internationally.

SEAM Group will enhance its offerings by providing customers access to NETA-accredited technicians, increasing switchgear preventive maintenance capabilities, and expanding service to execute medium- and high-voltage preventive maintenance. The company will also broaden its specialized services for electrical distribution equipment, including switchgear, circuit breakers, protective relays, transformers, ground fault systems, and surge protectors.

"The EESCO leadership and field team bring more than 30 years of experience and have an excellent reputation," said SEAM Group Chief Executive Officer Colin Duncan. "They have built a successful business through their hands-on customer service approach and technical expertise. We are proud to expand into offering NETA-certified services as we work together to create a safer, more reliable world."

"We have always strived to deliver customer-first service in everything we do and are excited to find a partner in SEAM Group that operates the same way," EESCO co-founders Steve Isaac and Joe Cipolla said in a joint statement. "Our companies are well-aligned in culture and priorities, so it is a great honor to integrate into the SEAM Group family and offer our customers their full breadth of services."

About SEAM Group

SEAM Group is a global leader in energized asset performance focused on delivering safety, reliability, and maintenance solutions to some of the world's largest companies. Inspecting more than two million assets per year, SEAM Group offers a proven platform that combines strategic advisory, custom training, advanced technology, and actionable data management to position customers for success. Visit www.seamgroup.com/blog/ for company developments.

About EESCO

Electrical Engineering & Service Company, Inc. specializes in electrical power systems, commissioning, testing and evaluation, repairs, maintenance, modification, and other services related to electrical infrastructure. The company is certified by the NETA and maintains strict safety standards for employees and technicians regarding proper electrical safety procedures and service techniques.

