Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

Reports Record 56 Net New Platform Deployments and 36 Percent Increase in ARR to $6.8 Million
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Summary

  • Total revenue of $7.9 million, a 5.7% increase from prior-year quarter
  • Platform revenue up 31% to $1.6 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 36% to $6.8 million
  • Gross profit up 19% from prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 390 basis points to 36.0%
  • Loss of $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter
  • Platform incremental ARR generated in the quarter was a record high of $0.6M.  The Company has now generated $1.8M of incremental platform ARR in the past twelve months.
  • 56 net new platform deployments in the quarter compared to 29 in the prior-year

"In the second quarter we saw a record number of new customers adopt the platform, and existing customers continue to increase the number of features they subscribe to as they expand the licensed number of users," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "The increase in ARR during the quarter reflects continued operational efficiencies, more accountability from our sales teams, and a deeper focus on innovative new product upgrades. We believe we are well-positioned for growth in the second half of fiscal 2022."

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue was $7.9 million, a 5.7% increase from $7.4 million in the year-ago quarter as both platform and transaction revenue increased from the prior period.

Platform subscription revenue increased 31% to $1.6 million compared to approximately $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 56 net deployments added in the quarter, as well as upsells to existing customers. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $6.8 million, up 9% sequentially and 36% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $6.3 million, compared to $6.2 million the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Transaction revenue has historically declined due to the savings experienced by customers as they transition to the recurring revenue platform business, however, this was the first quarter in the last six to experience transaction revenue growth over the prior period. Transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,179, compared to 1,109 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 390 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 36.0%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business as well as reduced copyright costs in the quarter.

Total operating expenses were $3.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development and general and administrative costs.

Net loss in the second quarter was ($482,000), or ($0.02) per share, compared to net loss of ($261,000), or ($0.01)  per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was ($165,000), compared to $161,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Conference Call
Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10017815

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until March 10, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay ID 10017815, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter














Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

Change

% Change


2021

2020

Change

% Change

Revenue:











Platforms

$ 1,604,829

$ 1,220,535

$     384,294

31.5%


$   3,114,703

$   2,362,223

$     752,480

31.9%


Transactions

$ 6,267,458

$ 6,229,200

38,258

0.6%


$ 12,500,088

$ 12,835,937

(335,849)

-2.6%

Total Revenue

7,872,287

7,449,735

422,552

5.7%


15,614,791

15,198,160

416,631

2.7%











Gross Profit:











Platforms

1,373,161

1,003,532

369,629

36.8%


2,637,379

1,941,268

696,111

35.9%


Transactions

1,464,499

1,388,050

76,449

5.5%


2,860,656

2,899,890

(39,234)

-1.4%

Total Gross Profit

2,837,660

2,391,582

446,078

18.7%


5,498,035

4,841,158

656,877

13.6%











Gross profit as a % of revenue:











Platforms

85.6%

82.2%

3.3%



84.7%

82.2%

2.5%



Transactions

23.4%

22.3%

1.1%



22.9%

22.6%

0.3%


Total Gross Profit

36.0%

32.1%

3.9%



35.2%

31.9%

3.4%












Operating Expenses:











Sales and marketing

518,357

487,571

30,786

6.3%


1,041,308

985,945

55,363

5.6%


Technology and product development

868,236

624,747

243,489

39.0%


1,689,696

1,247,708

441,988

35.4%


General and administrative

1,616,135

1,118,750

497,385

44.5%


3,113,358

2,279,812

833,546

36.6%


Depreciation and amortization

4,260

3,039

1,221

40.2%


7,156

6,762

394

5.8%


Stock-based compensation

300,539

435,949

(135,410)

-31.1%


471,649

606,739

(135,090)

-22.3%


Foreign currency translation loss

11,982

(17,469)

29,451

NM


23,225

(41,718)

64,943

NM

Total Operating Expenses

3,319,509

2,652,587

666,922

25.1%


6,346,392

5,085,248

1,261,144

24.8%

Income (loss) from operations

(481,849)

(261,005)

(220,844)

NM


(848,357)

(244,090)

(604,268)

NM











Other Income (Expenses):











Other income (expense)

264

399

(135)

-33.8%


540

634

(94)

-14.8%


Provision for income taxes

-

-

-



(5,770)

(2,505)

(3,265)

NM


Gain on sale of disc'd operations

-

-

-



-

-

-


Total Other Income (Expenses):

264

399

(135)

-33.8%


(5,230)

(1,871)

(3,359)

NM

Net income (loss)

$   (481,585)

$   (260,606)

(220,979)

NM


$     (853,587)

$     (245,961)

(607,627)

NM











Adjusted EBITDA

$   (165,068)

$     160,514

$   (325,582)

NM


$     (346,327)

$       327,693

$   (674,021)

NM














Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

Change

% Change


2021

2020

Change

% Change

Platforms:











ARR (Annual recurring revenue):











  Beginning of Period

$ 6,282,927

$ 4,741,183

$ 1,541,744

32.5%


$   5,880,179

$   4,446,088

$ 1,434,091

32.3%


   Incremental ARR

565,687

279,870

285,817

102.1%


968,434

574,965

393,469

68.4%


  End of Period

$ 6,848,613

$ 5,021,053

$ 1,827,560

36.4%


$   6,848,613

$   5,021,053

$ 1,827,560

36.4%












Deployments:











  Beginning of Period

590

432

158

36.6%


553

401

152

37.9%


   Incremental Deployments

56

29

27

93.1%


93

60

33

55.0%


  End of Period

646

461

185

40.1%


646

461

185

40.1%












ASP (Average sales price):











  Beginning of Period

$       10,649

$       10,975

$           (326)

-3.0%


$         10,633

$         11,088

$           (454)

-4.1%


  End of Period

$       10,602

$       10,892

$           (290)

-2.7%


$         10,602

$         10,892

$           (290)

-2.7%











Transaction Customers:











Corporate customers

867

809

58

7.2%


860

807

53

6.6%


Academic customers

312

300

12

4.0%


306

293

14

4.6%


Total customers

1,179

1,109

70

6.3%


1,166

1,100

67

6.0%

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):


Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2021

2020

Change

% Change


2021

2020

Change

% Change

Net Income (loss)

$   (481,585)

$   (260,606)

$   (220,979)

NM


$     (853,587)

$     (245,961)

$   (607,627)

NM

Add (deduct):








-


Other income (expense)

(264)

(399)

135

-33.8%


(540)

(634)

94

-14.8%

Foreign currency translation loss

11,982

(17,469)

29,451

NM


23,225

(41,718)

64,943

NM

Provision for income taxes

-

-

-



5,770

2,505

3,265

130.3%

Depreciation and amortization

4,260

3,039

1,221

40.2%


7,156

6,762

394

5.8%

Stock-based compensation

300,539

435,949

(135,410)

-31.1%


471,649

606,739

(135,090)

-22.3%

Gain on sale of disc. ops.

-

-

-



-

-

-


Adjusted EBITDA

$   (165,068)

$     160,514

$   (325,582)

NM


$     (346,327)

$       327,693

$   (674,021)

NM

About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visitwww.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 












December 31, 







2021


June 30, 




(unaudited)


2021


Assets








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents


$

10,679,714


$

11,004,337


Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $75,655 and $51,495, respectively



4,618,340



4,717,453


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



325,861



270,252


Prepaid royalties



655,146



904,921


Total current assets



16,279,061



16,896,963










Other assets:








Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $829,554 and $824,123, respectively



40,918



20,755


Deposits and other assets



880



906


Total assets


$

16,320,859


$

16,918,624










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$

6,514,905


$

6,687,188


Deferred revenue



4,741,238



4,804,351


Total current liabilities



11,256,143



11,491,539










Commitments and contingencies
















Stockholders' equity:








Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding






Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,817,056 and 26,498,215 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



26,817



26,498


Additional paid-in capital



27,475,741



26,982,052


Accumulated deficit



(22,315,475)



(21,461,888)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(122,367)



(119,577)


Total stockholders' equity



5,064,716



5,427,085


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

16,320,859


$

16,918,624


 

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

 




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




December 31, 


December 31, 




2021


2020


2021


2020
















Revenue:














Platforms


$

1,604,829


$

1,220,535


$

3,114,703


$

2,362,223


Transactions



6,267,458



6,229,200



12,500,088



12,835,937


Total revenue



7,872,287



7,449,735



15,614,791



15,198,160
















Cost of revenue:














Platforms



231,668



217,003



477,324



420,955


Transactions



4,802,959



4,841,150



9,639,432



9,936,047


Total cost of revenue



5,034,627



5,058,153



10,116,756



10,357,002


Gross profit



2,837,660



2,391,582



5,498,035



4,841,158
















Operating expenses:














Selling, general and administrative



3,315,249



2,649,548



6,339,236



5,078,486


Depreciation and amortization



4,260



3,039



7,156



6,762


Total operating expenses



3,319,509



2,652,587



6,346,392



5,085,248
















Loss from operations



(481,849)



(261,005)



(848,357)



(244,090)
















Other income



264



399



540



634
















Loss from operations before provision for income taxes



(481,585)



(260,606)



(847,817)



(243,456)


Provision for income taxes







(5,770)



(2,505)
















Net  loss



(481,585)



(260,606)



(853,587)



(245,961)
















Other comprehensive income (loss):














Foreign currency translation



185



5,516



(2,790)



6,681


Comprehensive loss


$

(481,400)


$

(255,090)


$

(856,377)


$

(239,280)
















Loss per common share:














Net loss per share, basic and diluted


$

(0.02)


$

(0.01)


$

(0.03)


$

(0.01)


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



26,351,947



25,988,117



26,314,532



25,943,509


 

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 




Six Months Ended




December 31, 




2021


2020










Cash flow from operating activities:








Net loss


$

(853,587)


$

(245,961)


Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization



7,156



6,762


Amortization of lease right





61,886


Fair value of vested stock options



127,668



419,785


Fair value of vested restricted common stock



343,981



186,954


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable



99,113



221,657


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(55,609)



(55,533)


Prepaid royalties



249,775



46,503


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(172,283)



(550,693)


Deferred revenue



(63,113)



861,000


Lease liability





(67,882)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(316,899)



884,478










Cash flow from investing activities:








Purchase of property and equipment



(26,991)



(6,134)


Net cash used in investing activities



(26,991)



(6,134)










Cash flow from financing activities:








Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



30,671



14,100


Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



59,500



81,251


Common stock repurchase



(67,812)



(127,274)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



22,359



(31,923)










Effect of exchange rate changes



(3,092)



5,527


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(324,623)



851,948


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



11,004,337



9,311,556


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

10,679,714


$

10,163,504










Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:








Cash paid for income taxes


$

5,770


$

2,505


