New CAN-USB/3-FD module in a solid housing for data transfer with CAN or CAN FD

HANOVER, Germany, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The well-established CAN USB module from esd electronics now supports CAN FD. Data rates of up to 8 Mbit/s can be transmitted via CAN FD and USB 2.0 with the USB 2.0 interface in use being designed for 480 Mbit/s. The module has a solid and small aluminum housing with status LEDs in the front. It is powered by the USB port and is equipped with an electrically isolated CAN FD interface according to ISO 11898-2.

Whether for control, service, commissioning or a laboratory environment, the new CAN USB module CAN-USB/3-FD makes it easy to transfer data between CAN or CAN FD and USB 2.0. (PRNewswire)

Transfer CAN data up to 8 Mbit/s via USB 2.0

The core element is the ARM Cortex-M7 microcontroller, with the help of which CAN messages can be sent with time stamps in a resolution of 1μs. In conjunction with analysis tools, the CAN USB/3 FD module supports silent mode. It is fully compatible with application programs that are based on the esd NTCAN API.

The module comes with drivers for Windows 7/8/10 and Linux free of charge and Windows 11 is now supported. CANopen and J1939 protocol libraries are available for classic CAN applications. With compact dimensions of 55 mm x 55 mm x 25 mm (wxdxh) and wide range of functions, it is suitable for many applications.

For quick setup of CAN, CAN FD and CANopen networks, CAN tools as part of the esd-CAN SDK are available to the user free of charge. With the help of the data logging function the tools also enable diagnostics and help the user to record the data traffic for later analyses and to process the data as a CSV file.

