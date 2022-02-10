MetaCap Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaCap Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology and electronic market maker today reported full year 2021 net income of $15mm resulting in fully diluted earnings per share of $0.65 and EBITDA of $16.8mm.

Full year 2021 consolidated pro-forma EPS of $0.55*, had the acquisition transaction taken place at the beginning of 2021 and had the company been subject to federal C-corporation taxes for the entire year.

About MetaCap, Inc.

MetaCap Inc. is a US based publicly traded corporation with three wholly owned subsidiaries -MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC is a financial technology company that develops trading software and provides data services utilized in various financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on crypto-currency and DeFi protocols. MCAP LLC is an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer focused on electronic securities market making.

For additional information about MetaCap, contact Investor Relations, at info@metacaptech.com.

Notes: *The 2021 pro-forma C-Corp earnings per share are for illustrative purposes only to show the hypothetical combined results had the conversion taken place at the beginning of 2021 and had the company been subject to C-corporation taxes for the entire year.

Please visit our website www.metacaptech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

