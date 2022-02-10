Media Do International acquires Supadu Ltd.

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Do International, the US-based subsidiary of Media Do Ltd., in Japan, today announced they have acquired all of the shares of Supadu Ltd. Mark Harvie-Watt, CEO and Co-Founder of Supadu Ltd., will remain on as CEO indefinitely.

Media Do International acquired Firebrand Technologies and NetGalley in January 2021, and Supadu has worked closely with Firebrand for the last five years.

Supadu CEO, Mark Harvie-Watt, said about the deal:

"I am really excited to be working with Media Do, Firebrand and NetGalley. We have worked closely with these companies for a number of years and know how important they are for many of our customers. This deal will bring closer synergies, more integrated solutions, and provide our customers with an exciting road map for years to come."

"We are excited to bring Supadu into the Media Do family as part of the Firebrand Group," says Daihei Shiohama, CEO of Media Do International. "We look forward to collaborating more closely with them going forward and to expand its business opportunities all around the world including Japan."

The MEDIA DO Group aspires to make the greatest possible contributions to the growth of the overall publishing market by leveraging its cutting-edge technologies and distinctive position in the industry to promote the popularization of eBooks and other digital content. Media Do International is based in San Diego, California.

Supadu Ltd, based in the UK, was founded in 2010 and is the lead provider of website and e-commerce solutions for publishers. It has more than 250 global customers, primarily in Europe and the US. Supadu serves publishers of all sizes and across trade, academic and university press spaces. With the Supafolio metadata management platform at its core, Supadu uses book data to build beautiful websites with enhanced title visibility, advanced search functions and rich user experience. Supadu has a range of integrated e-commerce solutions and offers extensive support throughout the website build and beyond.

