CADMIUM PARTNERS WITH INSPIRE

FOREST HILL, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium and INSPIRE announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership that will expand and enhance their digital product and service offerings in the live event industry.

Cadmium & Inspire logos (PRNewswire)

The agreement brings event management software and event production together to simplify vendor selection for meeting planners. Cadmium is a leading event and learning technology provider offering continuing educational, professional development, and content management solutions. INSPIRE is a leading global event solutions company that produces over 2,500 live events per year.

"We are excited about our partnership with Cadmium," says Chuck Bauman, CEO of INSPIRE. "We want to offer a one-stop-shop solution for our clients, where both companies will exceed clients' expectations."

INSPIRE customers can now make use of event management technology within Cadmium's portfolio, such as registration, speaker & exhibitor management, a mobile app, learning management systems (LMS), and more. Additionally, Cadmium will refer clients in need of a trusted event solutions provider directly to INSPIRE.

This partnership eliminates the need for event planners to seek out numerous vendors as they navigate the changing, hybrid environment.

"We are thrilled to formally recognize our partnership with INSPIRE," said Jim Obsitnik, CEO of Cadmium. "Our goal is to improve efficiencies in the event planning process. By partnering with a trusted A/V provider in INSPIRE, we can create simpler experiences for our clients."

Together, Cadmium and INSPIRE will join event management software and A/V production to facilitate the seamless execution of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

In celebration of this partnership, Cadmium and INSPIRE have planned a gathering during PCMA Convening Leaders—an upcoming educational and networking event for event professionals. The gathering will be held on January 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST. The venue, Off the Strip at the LINQ Bistro and Bar, is located at 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Interested individuals can find additional information and RSVP here.

About INSPIRE

INSPIRE is a leading, global event solutions company specializing in audio-visual, staging, and creative production. With over 35 years of experience, INSPIRE is the in-house technology partner for over 100 of the finest hotels and convention centers in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. INSPIRE's team creates over 2,500 inspirational in-person, virtual and hybrid events a year through a combination of an inspired workforce, advanced technology, unparalleled creativity, and exceptional customer service. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Inspire is wholly owned by Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). For more information on INSPIRE, please visit www.inspiresolutions.com and connect with INSPIRE on LinkedIn.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.

Contact:

Deb Sanders | INSPIRE

(972) 241-5444

Kellie McCrory | MCA Group

(214) 654-0402

Jessie Reyes | Cadmium

Jessie.reyes@gocadmium.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CadmiumCD