2022 Marks Two Decades of "The American Masters of Taste" Honoring Eggland's Best with Gold Medal Seal for Superior Taste Taste Recognition Award Recognizes Superior Taste and Freshness of Eggland's Best Eggs

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 20 years, Chefs In America has awarded Eggland's Best with "The American Masters of Taste" Gold Medal Seal for the superior taste, quality and freshness of its eggs. This prestigious award spans the Eggland's Best portfolio, honoring the brand's Classic Eggs, Organic Eggs, Cage Free Eggs, and Hard-Cooked Eggs. Each product was triple-blind judged and awarded superior tasting compared to other brands within its category.

Eggland's Best Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eggland's Best) (PRNewswire)

"There is no surprise that Eggland's Best continues to surpass other eggs year after year," said Christina Washington, VP of Endorsements for Chefs In America. "Eggland's Best consistently ranks highest based on the superior quality and taste of Eggland's Best eggs."

Chefs In America, the oldest culinary endorsement organization in the US, is a prestigious culinary organization comprised of top corporate and high-volume chefs. Its American Masters of Taste Award is the Gold Medal endorsement program in which only one brand is awarded the Gold Medal Seal per category.

"We are honored to be one of the longest-standing gold medalists and to receive the Gold Medal Award for Superior Taste from 'The American Masters of Taste' for another year," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we always strive to provide the best tasting and most nutritious egg to our consumers."

"Endorsement awards like 'The American Masters of Taste' Gold Medal Seal solidifies that Eggland's Best eggs are superior in taste and nutrition including six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, and more than double the Vitamin B12," said Dalina Soto, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients and serve them to my family because they're packed with great nutrition that helps give you an extra boost!"

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Chefs In America

For over 30 years, consumers have relied on the American Masters of Taste Gold Medal Seal to lead them to America's SUPERIOR TASTING food & beverage products. Marketing & sales professionals utilize the Gold Medal Endorsement as a strategic tool to create heightened brand awareness and a unique selling point for award winning products. Chefs In America draws from a nationwide network of professional chefs to conduct year-round triple blind taste tests on a myriad of foodservice and retail grocery products. Culinary equipment and small wares are judged for overall quality and may receive a Superior Quality Gold Medal.

American Masters of Taste (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eggland's Best