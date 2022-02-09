Stampli Lands #2 Spot on G2's 2022 Best of Software Awards: Accounting & Finance

Stampli Receives Multiple G2 Best Software Awards in 2022 for Best Software Product, Best Accounting & Finance Product, Best Mid-Market Product, and Highest Satisfaction Product

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , a B2B Fintech leader in Accounts Payable (AP) Automation, today announces it has been recognized in G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, where Stampli earned several spots on G2's Global Best Software Products lists for 2022 including: Best Software Products, Best Accounting & Finance Products, Best Mid-Market Products, and Highest Satisfaction Products.

Among all AP Automation category players, Stampli is the only software product to earn four awards.

In the Best Accounting & Finance Products category, Stampli earns the #2 spot, behind only Bill.com, and in front of Airbase, Tipalti, and SAP Concur.

In the overall Best Software Products category, Stampli is one of two AP Automation players to earn a spot, coming in front of Bill.com.

In the best Mid-Market Products category, Stampli is the only AP Automation product to earn a spot on the list. Stampli is also the only AP Automation product to land on the Highest Satisfaction Products.

"This recognition from G2 validates the work we're doing at Stampli to deliver the best end-to-end AP Automation software to our customers," said Tiffaney Fox Quintana, Vice President of Marketing at Stampli. "Stampli provides our customers with the visibility and levers they need to have full control over all of their corporate spending from cards to invoices to payments, all in the same place."

The G2 "Best Of" lists are determined by a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores, in addition to customer review data published during the 2021 calendar year. Stampli earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

"We streamlined our approval process and made our payables more transparent to roles that didn't have access to information previously."

"I love the fact that you can send messages to others both internally and externally when you have questions. The beauty of this is the conversations are kept all together with the invoice."

"Billy the Bot's ability to learn is my favorite feature of Stampli over other AP automation systems. Billy is a fast learner and saves me a ton of time coding accounts."

"Stampli takes basically no training to get started. The best part is that support has AP experience so you don't have to try to explain things to people who don't understand accounting."

In addition to Stampli's placement in the 2022 Best Software Awards, G2 also recognized the company as a Winter 2022 market Leader in the AP Automation software category for the 10th consecutive quarter.

Stampli currently holds office locations in the United States in Mountain View, California and Nashville, Tennessee, and internationally in Tel Aviv, Israel and Kiev, Ukraine. In addition to G2's awards, Stampli recently earned recognition on CB Insights 250 Fintech List for 2021, and was recognized by Comparably as a top 100 company in four prestigious categories including: Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Place to Work for Women, and Best Place to Work for Diversity. The company closed its most recent funding round in Spring of 2021, securing $50 Million in Series C to bolster growth in product capabilities, team size, and market presence.

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify GL-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

