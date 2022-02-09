Shackelford Bolsters IP Practice with Addition of Houston, Austin Partners

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added two respected patent and trademark partners, continuing the growth of its intellectual property practice. Dr. Frank Amini, Ph.D., joins the firm's Houston office and Bobby Voigt joins the Austin office.

"The protection of intellectual property continues to grow in importance across all industries. We made a commitment to growing this practice in 2020, and the addition of Frank and Bobby is another step toward building one of the strongest groups in Texas," said firm founder John Shackelford. Both Dr. Amini and Mr. Voigt join the firm from Winstead PC.

Dr. Amini's practice focuses on patent prosecution, IP licensing, transactions and litigation support on matters involving materials science, nanotechnology, biotechnology, the life sciences and the chemical arts. A Certified Licensing Professional, he also drafts and negotiates license agreements in connection with the acquisition of commercialization rights for numerous technologies, including medical diagnostics, medical devices, fluid purification processes, software, and databases.

He is a graduate of Chicago-Kent College of Law and holds a bachelor's degree in microbiology from the University of Texas and a Ph.D. in biological chemistry from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Mr. Voigt's comprehensive patent practice focuses on patent preparation and prosecution, and the acquisition, licensing and transfer of intellectual property rights, including domestic and foreign patents, trademarks and copyrights for large and small companies, universities and individuals. He also represents clients before examiners and provides counsel on the strategic development of IP portfolios.

He is a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan.

