Ricoh's GreenLine Series sets bar high with first remanufactured MFPs to earn ENERGY STAR® certification Accreditation reflects commitment to more efficient, eco-friendly product lifecycles that minimize environmental impact as call for sustainable action expands

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that nine multifunction printer (MFP) models in its third-generation GreenLine Series are the first remanufactured imaging equipment to achieve ENERGY STAR® certification by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This first-of-its-kind achievement demonstrates Ricoh's long-term commitment to fighting climate change, fostering environmental sustainability, and evangelizing sustainability among customers, team members, and communities worldwide. Thoroughly evaluated and reviewed by Keypoint Intelligence's EPA-recognized laboratory, the MFPs meet the exacting specifications for energy efficiency and eco-friendly operations required for accreditation.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Ricoh's GreenLine remanufactured imaging equipment provides economic and environmental savings," said Deborah Hawkins, Director of Keypoint Intelligence's Office Group. "Ricoh is a difference-maker, having set a very high bar for remanufacturing in a dedicated facility producing as-new quality products that carry the same warranty as virgin products. Ricoh's GreenLine remanufactured imaging equipment is processed and tested to rigorous quality and safety standards, including extensive parts replacement, firmware updates, data cleansing, and HiPot electrical safety testing."

Beginning with ENERGY STAR specification version 3.1 for imaging equipment, the EPA now allows for certification of a product that has been returned to "like new" condition, including energy performance by the manufacturer using new and/or reused components. The decision to extend the ENERGY STAR certification to remanufactured devices reinforces the importance of embracing sustainability, carbon neutrality, resource conservation, energy saving, and accountability on ecology. Ricoh's GreenLine Series MFP models that have achieved ENERGY STAR certification also went through full performance, reliability, image quality, and functionality testing by Keypoint Intelligence, which maintains annual accreditation to the ISO 17025:2017 standard as a third-party test lab.

"Through our 80+ years in business, Ricoh has always prided ourselves on our commitment to customer success and sustainability—all in an effort to take action that affects positive change," said Scott Dabice, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Pricing & Programs, Ricoh USA, Inc. "One way to impact change is to maximize our portfolio's lifespan through remanufacturing; particularly today when challenges with supply chain can impact business productivity. This practice helps ensure our work drives the sustainability and the business longevity that we—and our customers—need to build a better future for everyone."

This industry-first achievement is the latest demonstration of Ricoh's promise, which began more than 45 years ago, to help build a more sustainable society. In addition to other milestones, Ricoh has committed to seven material issues and 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and set 17 environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets linked with the material issues. Ricoh has also won the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award for six consecutive years and signed the RE100 pledge to work toward sourcing 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2050.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For almost 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence—improving business goals and increasing bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

