National Debt Relief Draws Attention to the Health Impacts of Debt Announcing New Research and Launch of Financial Wellness Board

National Debt Relief Draws Attention to the Health Impacts of Debt Announcing New Research and Launch of Financial Wellness Board National survey reveals Average American is awoken by three 'debt nightmares' each week

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief has announced "The Hidden Cost of Debt," a multi-pronged initiative to drive awareness for debt's mental and physical health implications, with the release of new data and launch of a dedicated Financial Wellness Board.

National Debt Relief's The Hidden Cost of Debt Survey (PRNewswire)

"National Debt Relief has helped hundreds of thousands of clients resolve unsecured debt and achieve financial independence over the past decade - so people get their lives back," said Natalia Brown, National Debt Relief's Chief Client Operations Officer. "We hear about the impact of debt from our clients everyday - how it is an isolating problem that also affects self-esteem, relationships, to their physical and mental wellbeing. As a result, we launched 'The Hidden Cost of Debt' to help destigmatize debt and empower people to take back control of their finances."

National Debt Relief issued a national survey among 2,000 Americans that uncovered staggering data on the " Hidden Cost of Debt " and how debt impacts a person's physical and mental health, along with their personal relationships. Key findings included:

Americans are losing 200 hours of sleep each year due to debt stress and experiencing three "debt nightmares" each week.

Seven in 10 Americans in debt feel a black cloud over their head. In addition, respondents reported feeling increased anxiety (38%), stress (33%), and moodiness (32%).

Debt has a significant impact on personal relationships. People surveyed reported debt was a reason to push off marriage (60%), consider divorce (54%), and refrain from date nights (38%), and outings with friends (33%).

Nearly three-quarters of people who participated in the survey wish there were tools and resources available to help them get out of debt.

To proactively drive the conversation about debt relief and inspire people to take control of their financial journey, the debt relief company has partnered with three thought leaders in the personal finance and wellness space to launch the National Debt Relief Financial Wellness Board.

The Financial Wellness Board's purpose will be to add an authentic, human voice to the debt narrative and provide people with the resources and support to take control of their finances by tackling their debt and getting back to living.

Each board partner was selected based on their experience with debt and finances. This includes two leading financial experts who have overcome personal debt and now use their social media platforms to advocate for financial empowerment, and a clinical psychologist to support with understanding debt from a mental health and wellness perspective.

National Debt Relief's Financial Wellness Board members include:

○ Marc Russell, BetterWallet

○ Dasha Kennedy, The Broke Black Girl

○ Dr. Regine Muradian, PsyD.

These new initiatives reinforce National Debt Relief's efforts to taking a whole human approach to debt relief by getting people out of debt and back to living.

For more information about National Debt Relief, please visit: www.nationaldebtrelief.com .

About National Debt Relief:

National Debt Relief (NDR), a BBB A Accredited business that helps consumers get out of debt and is committed to empowering people on their financial journey, bringing them back to living their lives and away from focusing on debt. NDR offers a successful alternative to bankruptcy, credit counseling or taking on new loans. As a top-rated debt relief company in the U.S., NDR is proud to have positively impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of people on their journey to become debt-free. NDR wants to make sure clients succeed and have the best chance to regain control of their finances. Founded in 2009, NDR is values-centric; built on integrity, growth and connection. For more information, please visit: www.n ationaldebtrelief.com .

Survey Methodology

This online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults was commissioned by National Debt Relief and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between December 13 and December 15. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

National Debt Relief Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Debt Relief