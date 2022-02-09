Baker Hill Announces Prosper 2022 Keynote Speaker: Industry Expert Ron Shevlin to Headline Event

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, today announces that Ron Shevlin, Chief Research Officer at Cornerstone Advisors, will headline Prosper 2022. After two years as a virtual event, Prosper will take place April 24-26 at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown in Indianapolis, IN.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ron Shevlin to Prosper 2022," said Todd Juracek, chief revenue officer for Baker Hill. "The goal of Prosper is to inspire and inform attendees and we know that Ron will be able to do exactly that. We're looking forward to his presentation, as well as the various other speakers, panelists, and participants that are lined up for the conference."

In his role as the Chief Research Officer at Cornerstone Advisors, Shevlin publishes commissioned research reports on banking and fintech trends and advises both established and startup financial technology companies. Author of the Fintech Snark Tank on Forbes, Ron Shevlin is ranked among the top fintech influencers globally, and is a frequent keynote speaker at banking and fintech industry events.

Baker Hill's premier industry event, Prosper is designed to provide perspective about the state of the banking industry, as well as timely and relevant topics specific to loan origination and risk management, setting a foundation for informed strategic planning. Throughout the duration of the event, attendees will discover how to best leverage Baker Hill NextGen®, the company's best-in-class unified solution, gain valuable insights into trends shaping the future of the financial industry, learn about best practices in the lending environment, and explore diverse financial industry topics.

Prosper attracts leaders from every level of financial institutions, including C-level executives, providing opportunities to network and exchange perspectives. Those in attendance will also meet with Baker Hill's leadership team, industry experts such a Shevlin, and representatives from partner organizations. With various networking activities to choose from, Prosper 2022 is an ideal event for industry analysts, consultants, prospects, and clients to connect and discuss the latest financial trends with other industry leaders.

"Baker Hill is excited to host an in-person Prosper event once again," said John Deignan, CEO and president of Baker Hill. "Hosting the event virtually over the last two years was the right choice for the safety of our employees, clients, and colleagues, but we're looking forward to collaborating together in-person and reaping the benefits of the collective knowledge available to all that attend."

With over 38 years of industry expertise, Baker Hill is providing state of the art lending and risk management solutions with unparalleled advisory support to both new and existing clients experiencing an increase in demand volume.

For more information on Prosper 2022, including COVID-19 policies that will be in place during the event, visit bakerhill.com/prosper.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

