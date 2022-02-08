Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.1 billion as of January 31, 2022, a decrease of $4.6 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.4 billion and distributions of $200 million, partially offset by net inflows of $999 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
12/31/2021
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
1/31/2022
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$24,599
$763
($1,167)
$ -
$24,195
Japan Subadvisory
11,329
(3)
(697)
(94)
10,535
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,799
(28)
(367)
-
6,404
Total Institutional Accounts
42,727
732
(2,231)
(94)
41,134
Open-end Funds
50,911
201
(2,621)
(57)
48,434
Closed-end Funds
12,991
66
(502)
(49)
12,506
Total AUM
$106,629
$999
($5,354)
($200)
$102,074
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
