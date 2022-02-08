BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Granted Preferred Status with AscellaHealth for Home Infusion Therapies

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today inclusion as a preferred provider in AscellaHealth's home infusion pharmacy network. AscellaHealth, a global specialty pharmacy and healthcare solutions company, has launched a site of care optimization strategy designed to cut costs for third-party payers without compromising quality of care. BioMatrix was included in the network to help the organization achieve its goals of improving drug affordability; increasing price transparency; reducing disparities in quality of care and safety; enabling care delivery in the highest-quality, lowest-cost care setting; and increasing patient convenience.

Determining the optimal site of care for patients to receive therapy is an important component of treatment success. BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy provides robust specialty infusion services, including site of care coordination. Whether administering in-home with assistance from one of our home infusion nurses, in-office, or at an ambulatory infusion center, our clinical team works with patients, payers, and prescribers to make therapy administration as safe and convenient as possible. Using a nationwide network of highly trained specialty infusion nurses, BioMatrix coordinates over 1,200 home nursing visits every month.

"We are pleased to be included as a preferred provider in AscellaHealth's home infusion network," said Ken Trader, BioMatrix VP of Managed Markets. "Our shared focus on positive outcomes for all patients, reduced cost, and price transparency will help AscellaHealth's members effectively manage their specialty infusion spend without compromising quality care."

"By selecting top pharmacies for preferred status, we are taking an important step toward reducing the cost of specialty biologic medications and encouraging patients to move from higher-cost settings, like big hospitals and institutions, to lower-cost settings, such as physician's in-office infusion suites or stand-alone infusion centers," says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. "As part of our mission to help our clients better manage the high costs of specialty medication, this initiative exemplifies our efforts to increase care accessibility by encouraging the use of clinically appropriate, lower-cost care settings."

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare services organization serving patients, payers, life sciences and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth's unique, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

