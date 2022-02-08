BEKO'S VISIONARY U.S. PRESIDENT ZACH ELKIN INDUCTED INTO THE 2022 NKBA HALL OF FAME

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) has inducted Zach Elkin, president of Beko Home Appliances, into its Kitchen & Bath Industry Hall of Fame as the sole member of its 2022 Hall of Fame class. The honor was bestowed upon Zach during last night's NKBA 2022 Design Competition and Industry Awards at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Fla., and attended by his family and lifelong colleagues and industry friends.

Considered the most prestigious lifetime achievement award in the home appliance industry, the NKBA Hall of Fame honors individuals who not only embody the spirit of the industry but actively contribute to its growth throughout their careers.

"To say I am humbled and thankful does not give the gravity of this honor the justice it deserves," said Elkin. "For four decades, I have dedicated my life to the kitchen and bath industry, following in the footsteps and standing on the shoulders of the titans who came before me. My journey is a culmination of all that I have learned and applied to the incredible brands I've worked with and had the honor of leading. My deepest gratitude to the Hall of Fame committee, my family, former and current colleagues."

During his illustrious 44-year career, Zach has become an undisputed industry leader known for using innovative marketing, product design, positioning strategies and a passion for great home and kitchen design to build global businesses and brands. In his current role as president of Beko U.S., Inc., he leads the fastest-growing and most sustainable home appliance brand in the U.S.

A subsidiary of Arçelik, one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers, Beko is utilizing its global pedigree in wellness and sustainability to launch the Beko Healthy Kitchen – an industry-first collective ­of products, people and partnerships exploring the emergence for the American kitchen as the new intersection of personal and planetary health at KBIS 2022.

Zach got his start in the industry in 1978 as a member of Sears Holdings Corporation, where he was continually promoted for achievement in various sales, marketing, and operations roles over a 27-year span. At Bosch Siemens Home (BSH) Appliances Corporation, he was responsible for helping one of America's first and most iconic appliance brands, Thermador, reclaim its cooking prominence using an innovative blend of marketing, promotional, PR and influencer strategies while shoring up its dealer network. In an executive leadership role at Signature Kitchen Suite® (SKS), part of the LG family, Zach was responsible for forming the first-ever SKS design council that brought together seasoned design professionals to create a platform for collaboration on product development, industry trends and brand growth.

"Zach's role as a leader and passionate advocate for the kitchen and bath industry truly sets him apart and makes him absolutely deserving of this honor," said Bill Darcy, NKBA chief executive officer.

For more information about Beko's brand and product plans for 2022, visit KBIS Booth W1657 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 8-10, 2022, or visit the Beko KBIS Landing Page. Beko is also targeting builders, authorized builder distributors (ABDs) and developers attending the 2022 International Builders' Show (IBS), also at the Orange County Convention Center Feb. 8-10.

About Beko U.S.

Beko U.S., Inc., part of the Arçelik family, is the American subsidiary of the leading freestanding appliance brand in Europe, with a presence in more than 400 million homes in more than 140 countries. Committed to the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet, Beko specializes in cooking, cooling and cleaning products that empower homeowners to live healthier, more sustainable lives. The brand has received numerous accolades for protecting the environment including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s highest honor for energy efficiency each of the past five years, and a Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award in the Smart Sustainable Home Appliance category. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.

