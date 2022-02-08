ALDI Sets Sights on Gulf Coast as National Expansion Continues

BATAVIA, Ill., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout America over the past decade, and customers nationwide have fallen in love with the company's fast and affordable shopping experience. In keeping with its tradition of aggressive growth, ALDI plans to open approximately 150 new stores and remains on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year.

As ALDI expands in the Southeast, the company will count Louisiana as its 38th state of operation when it welcomes shoppers to its Lafayette store on Feb. 10. ALDI plans to open two more Gulf Coast stores in early March, along with 20 additional stores throughout the region by year-end.

"There is nothing like watching shoppers discover ALDI for the first time," said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. "There's a moment of surprise when they realize just how much they can save by shopping with us. We can't wait to share that experience with more customers as we add new stores across the Southeast."

To support its growth in the area, ALDI will also open a new 564,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Loxley, Alabama later this year. The facility will eventually support as many as 100 new stores throughout Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle. ALDI is looking to hire approximately 300 store associates and 200 warehouse associates to support its growth in the area. Interested candidates can visit careers.aldi.us for more information.

In addition to opening stores, ALDI will increase access to convenient online shopping options. The company will expand its Curbside Grocery Pickup offering from 1,200 to 1,500 stores by the end of the year to make shopping quick and easy for customers. Whether in-store or online, the ALDI mission is to make shopping as convenient and affordable as possible.

