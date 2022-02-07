Fundviews Capital LLC announced today the launch of Fundviews Digital, bringing their end-to-end service to Digital Asset Managers

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundviews Capital's Fund Management Platform provides wealth managers and asset managers with a solution to outsource the legal structure, back office, marketing, and compliance aspects of fund management. Using the Fundviews Capital platform, you can launch a fund in as little as 3 weeks, for a fraction of the usual cost. Once launched, you can leverage the complete solution, and scale your fund without ever needing to hire operations personnel.

DIGITAL ASSET PLATFORM

Investment Managers in the Digital Asset space are even more inundated with logistical and operational challenges than traditional Asset Managers. Fundviews Capital is partnering with several experienced providers in the space to help these Asset Managers focus on what's important to them.

Through the Fundviews Digital platform, you can launch your Digital Asset Fund or Fund of Funds with bank accounts open and service providers ready to go in under a month. Once launched, you have a full-service back office team and a suite of market-ready providers and leading technology at your disposal.

PREFERRED PROVIDERS & PARTNERS

AnChain.ai - The best AI-powered blockchain intelligence platform for security, risk, and compliance.

SFOX - The leading independent crypto prime dealer, unifying global liquidity and best price execution from a single account.

EssentialFSI - Providing comprehensive and cost-effective fund administration solutions to U.S. and Offshore hedge fund and private equity fund clients.

Riveles Wahab LLP- A boutique law firm representing hedge, digital asset, private equity and venture funds, investment

managers, startups, creative businesses, technology companies, and other ventures.

WealthBlock.ai - Streamline reg-compliant investment processing. Automate high-touch messaging. All in a single technology platform. Built for private capital raising, designed for people.

QUOTES

Greg Poapst, Managing Partner

"Digital Assets are still in their infancy, and professional investors want institutional partners and infrastructure. The launch of Fundviews Digital allows managers to get to market faster and with a full service backoffice team."

Simon Riveles, Partner

"It can take over 6 months just to get bank accounts open for a Digital Asset Fund. Fundviews Digital reduces the friction throughout the entire process."

ABOUT FUNDVIEWS CAPITAL LLC

Founded in 2021, Miami-based Fundviews Capital LLC is a platform that provides a complete end-to-end fund management solution. For more information, visit Fundviewscapital.com

