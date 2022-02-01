Stanley Named Fastest-Growing Equipment Accessories Brand in U.S. Outdoor Specialty Market

Legendary food and beverage brand also achieved record global growth in 2021 with direct-to-consumer sales up nearly 350% and e-commerce sales up nearly 150% versus prior year

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley, a brand of PMI Worldwide, received The NPD Group (NPD) Outdoor Sports Retail Performance Award, and has been named the fastest-growing equipment accessories brand in the U.S. outdoor specialty market. The awards acknowledge the fastest-growing brands in the U.S. outdoor and snow specialty retail markets based on in-store and e-commerce sales revenue, according to NPD data.*

The outdoor specialty market generated $7.6 billion in U.S. retail sales in the 12 months ending November 2021, an increase of 13% over the prior year, according to NPD.* The Outdoor Industry Association notes that 2020 saw the largest growth in participation ever among outdoor activities since the pandemic began, including camping, hiking and fishing.

With consumer demand on the rise, Stanley reports that the company achieved rapid global growth in 2021 with direct-to-consumer sales up almost 350% and e-commerce sales up nearly 150% compared to the previous year. Specialty U.S. sales for the brand increased 40%, while sporting goods and outdoor channels grew 90%.

"Stanley is honored to be named among the fastest-growing brands in the U.S. outdoor industry," said Terence Reilly, Global President of Stanley brand. "As our customers continue to head outside, they're investing more heavily in food and drinkware that deliver a more comfortable and durable outdoor experience. As a result, last year we experienced a double digit increase in web traffic and 100% total growth over the prior year."

Stanley growth highlights across categories includes:

"Seeking greater wellbeing and experiential endeavors, more and more consumers are investing in outdoor living and this is driving sales growth across many outdoor product categories," said Jim Kelley, President of Sports at The NPD Group. "We are thrilled to recognize companies including Stanley, that are playing an important role in our industry — and our society — by inspiring participation in outdoor and sports activities. Congratulations to Stanley on 100% growth in the equipment accessories category — we wish you continued success in 2022."

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Outdoor Specialty and Sport Specialty E-commerce, dollar sales, 12ME November 2021 (Among brands that comprise the top 80% of category dollar volume)

About STANLEY

Invented by William Stanley on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, the STANLEY brand has been delivering superior food and beverage gear for rugged, active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy STANLEY products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley1913.com.

About PMI Worldwide

PMI Worldwide is a leading global brand that manufactures, markets, and designs innovative food and beverage container solutions. Their two most recognizable brands, Stanley® and Aladdin®, are sold globally. PMI Worldwide also creates private label products for select global retailers. Headquartered in Seattle, PMI Worldwide has offices in San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, and Bentonville, Arkansas. Additionally, PMI Worldwide has ownership in three manufacturing facilities, one in China and two in Brazil. PMI is a business unit of HAVI, a global, privately-owned company that operates businesses providing services in supply chain, sourcing, and consumer engagement to leading global brands. For more on the company and its full line of products and accessories, visit www.pmi-worldwide.com .

About The NPD Group

NPD is a global market information company offering data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients understand today's retail landscape and prepare for the future. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.

