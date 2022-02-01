CData Software Invests in Growth with New Executive Leadership Appointments CData appoints Manish Patel as Chief Product Officer and Steven Close as Chief Information Security Officer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CData Software, a leading global provider of cloud connectivity and integration solutions, today announced the appointment of Manish Patel as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Steven Close as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) as the company continues to grow and broaden its global presence. They will report directly to CData CEO Amit Sharma as part of the senior leadership team.

CData Software (PRNewsfoto/CData) (PRNewswire)

The talent expansion comes on the heels of a $140 million Series B funding round led by Updata Partners in December 2021, which will help accelerate the expansion of CData connectivity solutions in the cloud. With businesses facing increased data proliferation and integration challenges, CData is investing heavily in both people and technology to support the expanding data connectivity needs of customers looking to simplify the way they connect, integrate and automate their data —wherever it may reside.

"As we advance our product pipeline and position CData for the next phase of growth, we're committed to providing our customers with the most innovative and secure data connectivity solutions on the market," said Amit Sharma, CData co-founder and CEO. "Our executive team will benefit greatly from Manish and Steven's impressive depth of experience in their respective fields, and we're excited to bring them onboard."

Manish Patel, Chief Product Officer

Manish Patel brings more than 15 years of product management experience to the position of CData Chief Product Officer. In his new role, Patel will refine the company's product roadmap to support the expansion of CData connectivity solutions in the cloud.

Prior to joining CData, Patel served as the Chief Operating Officer at Tier1 Financial Solutions, a premier provider of CRM and deal management software, where he also held the title of Chief Product Officer. Before Tier1, he led product management at Valassis Digital and Ipreo, and spent 13 years in business development at ING Bank.

"I'm excited to join a seasoned management team at a high-growth company with a huge market opportunity," said Patel. "With the rise of Big Data and the growth of data analytics, CData is poised to make a huge impact on how our customers work with their data."

Steven Close, Chief Information Security Officer

Steven Close is a seasoned executive who brings over 25 years of experience in cyber security and engineering to his new role as CData Chief Information Security Officer. He will be responsible for guiding the evolution of CData's comprehensive information security program to support the extensive security needs of its customers and partners.

Close previously served as a security executive at SolarWinds, a leading provider of IT management software, where he managed software development and security efforts for database monitoring products. He has also worked on joint security efforts with the FBI, Australia Cyber Crime, Missing Kids, and more.

"I was drawn to CData's commitment to protecting customers' data," said Close. "I'm looking forward to working with some of the best professionals and technologies in the industry as we work to strengthen CData's reputation as a security-first organization."

