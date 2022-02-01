CARBON NEUTRAL PRIVATE JET COMPANY, VERIJET, EXPANDS TO THE CARIBBEAN

OPA-LOCKA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verijet ( www.verijet.com ), a private jet company and AI-Powered Air Taxi Service, announced today it is making its first international expansion to the Caribbean. Verijet powers travelers to fly whenever they choose, depart from airports closest to their home or office, and arrive closer to their final destination - all reducing travel time and providing carbon-neutral travel while flying safely. Service will be available on a limited basis due to government restrictions and COVID.

The company's SF50 Vision Jets give Verijet access to smaller, more local airports, allowing passengers to bypass long airport queues and smoothly travel internationally. Using the airline's AI-powered booking service, Verijet optimizes travel departure and arrival points for the utmost convenience; this automated process greatly reduces the stress of international travel and allows passengers to focus on the enjoyable elements of travel.

Sustainable travel is of growing importance to consumers and remains of the utmost priority of Verijet. In fact, the airline saves over 1 ton of CO2 per hour of operation of its Vision Jets in comparison to other light jets. Last year, in acknowledgment of their efforts to reduce harmful atmospheric emissions, Verijet partnered with the sustainability rating program, 4Air. As a result of the partnership, Verijet was honored with a Bronze Rating signifying 100% carbon neutral operations.

"We've seen tremendous adoption of our service on the east coast with 51% repeat customers since just launching in 2020, and we expect to see the same in the Caribbean market," Chairman and CEO Richard Kane said. "Efficient and sustainable travel has been a foundational goal for Verijet. In partnership with 4AIR, we can further reduce the carbon footprint of air travel through the purchase of carbon offset credits. Verijet provides an answer for those wishing to reduce their carbon footprint, support sustainable aviation, and be able to enjoy holiday and business travel without guilt."

Verijet planes now service South East and West Coast regions of the US, along with the Caribbean.

For more information, visit www.verijet.com.

