Surgical Notes to Demonstrate Best-in-Class ASC Billing Solutions at Ambulatory Surgery Center Conferences & Tradeshows in 2022

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, will be attending numerous in-person ASC conferences and tradeshows nationally in 2022.
Meeting attendees are encouraged to visit Surgical Notes' exhibit booth and learn about the company's fully integrated ASC billing services and revenue cycle solutions that include billing; transcription; coding; chart automation and document management; managed care contracting; and central billing office software. Prospective clients can schedule an on-site meeting to learn more about any of these solutions.
Surgical Notes clients are also encouraged to visit with Surgical Notes team members to share their customer experiences and learn about new programs and product offerings.
Here are some of the many conferences where Surgical Notes will be exhibiting this year. Click on a conference name to access available event information.
FEBRUARY
- Georgia Society of Ambulatory Surgery Centers/South Carolina Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Semi-Annual Conference & Trade Show: February 17–18
MARCH
- The ASC Nurse Leadership Conference: March 3–4
APRIL
- Indiana Federation of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Spring Conference & Tradeshow: April 22
- SCA Annual Leadership Meeting: April 25–27
- ASCA 2022: April 27–30
MAY
JUNE
New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers Conference: June 7–8
Colorado Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Conference & Trade Show: June 9
Becker's ASC Review 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference:
June 16–17
- Gulf States ASC Conference: June 15–17
- Arizona Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Annual Conference: June 16–17
JULY
SEPTEMBER
- California Ambulatory Surgery Association Annual Conference & Exhibits: September 7–9
- Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Fall Conference & Tradeshow: September 15–16
- Michigan Ambulatory Surgery Association Education Day: September 29–30
- Ohio Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers Annual Conference: Date TBD
- Oregon Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Annual Conference: Date TBD
OCTOBER
- Becker's ASC Review 28th Annual Meeting: The Business & Operations of ASCs: October 27–29
- Minnesota Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Conference: Date TBD
NOVEMBER
"We look forward to attending and providing thought leadership at these exceptional programs," said Randy Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer for Surgical Notes. "Attending and exhibiting provides the opportunity to meet and speak with current clients, prospective clients, and ASC industry leaders, and share our wide range of ASC billing services and revenue cycle solutions designed for the surgery center business office. We are also happy to support the great work of the host associations and organizations that bring ASC representatives together from throughout the country for timely and valuable education and networking."
About Surgical Notes, Inc.
Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.
