South Reach Networks Announces Proactive Network Health Powered by LightRiver's WaveWatch™

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Reach Networks (SRN), an established Florida based telecommunications infrastructure provider that constructs, owns and operates Metro and Long-Haul Dark and Managed Fiber Optic Networks along with Edge Data Centers, announces it has partnered with LightRiver to advance customer and employee experiences. SRN will utilize LightRiver's WaveWatch™ offering as an Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOPs) framework to autonomously control customer networks and services. Based on LightRiver's netFLEX® transport automation platform, WaveWatch provides advanced data and analytics for automated actioning and/or LightRiver Network Health Engineers to address issues before they are service disrupting and/or reduce the impact of those impairments that are unavoidable.

"As demand for non-stop-networking increases, the requirement for advanced automation and analytics is paramount to ensure that we differentiate our customer experiences across all of our networks and services," states Mike Sevret, President of South Reach Networks. "SRN continues to expand the network for scale, reach, intelligence and availability, as complemented by industry leading visibility and control solutions like WaveWatch."

"We are proud to partner with South Reach Networks as the company continues to expand its industry differentiated infrastructure supporting wavelength services, advanced fiber solutions, edge pop facilities, IP services and broader," adds Mike Jonas, President of Global Customer Operations for LightRiver. "Automation that is data-driven really comes into its own when coupled with the latest next generation technologies as extended by SRN within their networks and services."

About South Reach Networks

South Reach Networks is an established, Florida-based telecommunications infrastructure provider. South Reach Networks constructs, owns and operates its Metro & Long-Haul Dark and Managed Fiber Optic Network. With direct routes into Carrier Class & Neutral Data Centers, the robust network spans over 400 miles along the East Coast of Florida. South Reach Networks provides customers global and domestic reach to the ever-expanding ecosystem of carriers, subsea, FTTH, enterprise and wireless operators. Visit https://SRNetworks.net for more information.

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Control Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking.

