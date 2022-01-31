SLI Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Standard Lithium Ltd. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (NYSE: SLI) on behalf of purchasers of Standard Lithium securities between May 19, 2020, and November 17, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sli.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, and specifically, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the LiSTR technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (2) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sli or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Standard Lithium you have until March 28, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

