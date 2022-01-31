Launch of Sonato Alliance Transforms Reciprocity for Private Member's Clubs

The world's best independent social clubs form an alliance that unlocks global access for their members

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sonato® announced the launch of Sonato Alliance, the rapidly-growing invitation-only network of the world's best independent private social clubs. Offering members the opportunity to connect with other creators, innovators and visionaries, Sonato Alliance gives members seamless access to partner clubs as distinctive as their own when traveling the globe.

Sonato Alliance epitomizes Hospitality Simplified ℠ with straightforward, elegant software that fades into the background of the genuine human interactions that it helps facilitate. The Alliance platform is a powerful ecosystem sitting outside of a club's existing technology stack, obviating tedious integrations and enabling clubs to focus on the business of building relationships with their members and guests.

Michael Birch, Sonato's founder, is also co-founder of The Battery with his wife Xochi, a modern private members club in San Francisco. Sonato was born out of Michael's frustration with the archaic experience of utilizing traditional reciprocity and concerns about the member experience at his own club. "The existing process for requesting a club visit relies on email, telephone—and in some cases fax—all of which represent a significant risk of disappointing the member. Our members compare the club experience not with their last visit to a hotel or restaurant, but to their experience with their iPhone or their Tesla, and expect the same seamless experience from their club," said Birch. "We knew we could improve the experience and do so in ways that would create value for clubs while delighting members."

With the explosion of growth in independent members clubs, Sonato Alliance is at the epicenter of connecting clubs and their members globally. As people emerge from a post-pandemic life, independent private social clubs are often the first place members go to socialize. They offer more than just hospitality; they offer a culture of shared experience and a community which brings members back and keeps people connected.

How Sonato Alliance Works:

Sonato Alliance upgrades a club's existing reciprocal network and offers the opportunity to expand to new partners

Members gain access to a co-branded mobile app to book visits to partner clubs

Clubs use a web app for managing inbound visits and member check-in

Moving club booking from email and phone to a real-time booking platform gives members and clubs alike an elevated experience

It saves time and streamlines visits for members who are often on the move, adding an additional layer of transparency to club offerings and community

Sonato Alliance has more than 35 founding members representing some of the world's best independent clubs including The Battery, Kjarval, The Quorum, 1880, Fitler Club, Pershing, Park House, and The Britely, to name a few. It is projected that over 45 clubs and 100,000 members will utilize this system by mid-2022.

Clubs wishing to request an invitation to Sonato Alliance may do so through their website.

About Sonato Alliance

