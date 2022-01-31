IGEN's Nimbo Tracking and DOWC® launches Nationwide Partnership Agreement to cover 50 States

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced the launch of a Nationwide Partnership Agreement between IGEN's Nimbo Tracking and DOWC®. The agreement enables DOWC® and Nimbo Tracking to market inventory management services to automotive dealerships and IGEN's "FamilyShield" services to consumers across the country in 50 states.

DOWC® is among the fastest-growing service contract providers and administrators in the United States. Recipient of the 2021 Dealers' Choice Diamond Award, DOWC offers customizable F&I products, expertise in compliance, and a full suite of technology designed to optimize productivity and expedite claims adjustments, processing, and reporting for automotive dealerships.

Michael LaMotta, founder and CEO of DOWC, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with IGEN to provide an outstanding inventory management opportunity to our dealers across the country. The product and the business model for Nimbo Tracking are in perfect alignment with DOWC's goal to constantly serve our dealer partners with tech-forward, innovative solutions that improve their operations and positively impact their profitability."

"DOWC® is our newest channel partner with proven capabilities, expertise, and integrity in working with automotive dealerships across the country. We now have distribution channels in all 50 states and are delighted with the opportunity to develop a comprehensive program with DOWC® that takes advantage of IGEN products and services across multiple consumer automotive segments," said Abel Sierra, VP & GM of IGEN Networks Corp.

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation creates software services for the consumer automotive and commercial asset management industries enabling their customers to better manage their assets and protect their drivers. IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol IGEN , and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN . For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

