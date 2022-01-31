Hilco Corporate Finance Announces Addition of Sheon Karol as Managing Director

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance is excited to announce the addition of Sheon Karol to the Hilco Corporate Finance team. Mr. Karol will serve as Managing Director in Corporate Finance/Special Situations.

Mr. Karol is a nationally prominent investment banker and restructuring advisor. He joins the Hilco Corporate Finance team to build the special situations and restructuring practice nationally. Mr. Karol will be based in the New York office.

"We're delighted to welcome Mr. Karol to the HCF team," said Geoffrey Frankel, CEO and Senior Managing Director of Hilco Corporate Finance. "He is a great addition. With his success in investment banking and special situations, he will contribute significantly to the expansion of HCF's reach and range of services."

Mr. Karol has spent the last 30 years in executive leadership positions at prominent investment banking and restructuring firms. Prior to joining us, Mr. Karol was a Partner at Paladin and before that he was a Managing Director at DAK Group. He received the "Boutique Investment Banker of the Year (2018)" Atlas Award. Mr. Karol's experience spans several industries, including manufacturing, biotech, pharma, for-profit education, medical research, agriculture, consumer goods, food & grocery, sports, and technology. He has successfully executed numerous strategic transactions – M&A advisory, capital raise, and restructurings – for healthy and distressed businesses and their stakeholders. Mr. Karol is a frequent lecturer and prolific author concerning middle-market strategic transactions.

Mr. Karol received a JD from Yale Law School and a BA from Yeshiva College.

