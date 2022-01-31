Envista and Pacific Dental Services Announce Extension of Implant, Imaging, and Clear Aligner Commercial Relationship

BREA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") -- and leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) announced today the extension of their implant and imaging commercial relationship for an additional five years, and the expansion of this relationship to include Envista's Spark clear aligners.

Over the past several years, PDS and Envista have invested resources to expand implant treatment capabilities to each of PDS' supported practices, training hundreds of clinicians, and creating a network that offers the latest tooth replacement solutions from Nobel Biocare. More recently, PDS upgraded their imaging infrastructure to 3D imaging using Envista's OP 3D cone beam computed tomography platform and DTX Studio ecosystem, elevating diagnostic capabilities to improve quality and accuracy of clinical treatment plans. Clear aligners represent the latest area of collaboration between the two organizations. PDS supported practices now have the opportunity to offer Spark clear aligners to provide high quality and convenient orthodontic treatment to patients, leveraging the latest advancements in clear aligners that are clearer, more comfortable, and stainless.

Filippo Impieri, Envista SVP, said, "Over the years, we have witnessed firsthand PDS' commitment to patient care and their relentless desire to continuously elevate dentistry. We are thrilled to offer our products and services to their supported clinicians. We stand ready to deploy our arsenal of implant, clear aligner, and imaging solutions to drive clinical excellence and accelerate growth across their 850+ supported practice locations."

Jon Thorne, Chief Operating Officer and SVP of Operations Support at Pacific Dental Services, added, "Pacific Dental Services and Envista have enjoyed an excellent working relationship over the past several years. PDS is proud to work closely with one of the world's largest and most innovative dental products companies. Our shared commitment to helping/assisting clinicians deliver high quality dental care to patients has translated into their improved overall health, and this expansion to offer Envista's Spark clear aligners enables our supported clinicians to offer their patients the option to straighten their teeth with this increasingly popular solution."

ABOUT PACIFIC DENTAL SERVICES

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 850 supported dental offices across the United States. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™. For more information, visit us at pacificdentalservices.com.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista companies, including KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in customer centricity, commitment to innovation, respect, continuous improvement, and leadership, Envista is well-equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

