Cipia Announces Driver Sense to be integrated in 2 additional car models by a leading Chinese OEM New awards continue to build Cipia's global momentum as well as the company's strength in the largest automotive market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE:CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that the company was awarded two new models with a leading Chinese OEM. As part of the collaboration, Cipia's leading Driver Sense Driver Monitoring Solution (DMS) will be integrated in the new models. The deployment will utilize an IR sensor placed above the steering wheel column, running on the NVIDIA DRIVE®️ Orin™️ System on Chip (SoC) with commercial production (SOP) for the models expected for later this year.

"With these new models, we continue to grow our strong presence in the Chinese automotive market," said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. "Repeat customers are always a testament to the quality of the product provided, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with our partner on these new projects. We look forward to more opportunities to collaborate further in the future."

The latest models increase the total number of design wins for Cipia to 23 vehicle models (Design Wins), on 7 different platforms across five car manufacturers. Cipia's customers include an electric car manufacturer in the US, SAIC Motors, an American car brand in China and two additional leading car manufacturers in China.

China's automotive market has been growing steadily over the past two decades, with an estimated 25 million new vehicles manufactured in China in 2020, more than the US and the EU combined. The Chinese market is Brands designed for the international market. Over the past few years, Chinese car manufacturers have begun to acquire international car brands and produce cars targeted at western markets.

The computer vision and artificial intelligence technology that underlies Cipia's Driver Sense system analyzes infrared images to assess driver behavior. The DMS tracks facial features and identifies visual cues from the driver such as eyelid openness, pupil dilation, gaze vector and more, to detect signs of fatigue or distraction behind the wheel. When detected, the Driver Sense system will alert the driver to re-engage their attention and prevent dangerous accidents.

