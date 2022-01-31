Axon Director Dr. Richard Carmona Spearheads Shareholder-Friendly Governance Proposals; Concludes 15 Years of Board Service

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (NASDAQ: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th US Surgeon General, will be retiring from Axon's board after 15 years of serving as a director. He will stay on through the spring 2022 shareholder meeting to oversee Axon's implementation of several important governance changes.

"Dr. Carmona has been a tremendous contributor to Axon, is an extraordinarily accomplished person in his own right and a wonderful human being," Axon CEO Rick Smith said. "We're grateful for his leadership through these governance changes, his recent hands-on guidance helping Axon manage through a global pandemic, and his years of outstanding service."

"We've done so much great work together since I joined in 2007, when the company was still TASER International," Dr. Carmona said. "As I reflect not only on Axon's tremendous executional success, but real lives saved and communities supported, I feel grateful to have helped guide such an important mission. I have no doubt Axon's success and growth will continue."

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Roadshow Results:

Axon directors and management met virtually with shareholders via an ESG roadshow from October 2021 through January 2022. The company received feedback from institutions representing about 30% (1) of shares outstanding, as well as institutions that have not yet taken meaningful positions.

"We are committed to being best-in-class in everything we do. We sought to identify corporate governance changes that will create value and advance our strategic vision," CEO Smith said. "Listening tours are a part of the Axon leadership culture — whether they be with chiefs of police, customers, employees, or shareholders."

"We appreciate those shareholders who engaged in a dialogue with us and took the time to provide feedback," CFO Jawad Ahsan said. "The format of the governance roadshow allowed for rich and meaningful discussions on these important topics, and the changes we are proposing today reflect the importance we place on hearing our shareholders. We are proud to recommend these governance changes and drive Axon forward as a thought leader in corporate governance and ESG."

As a result of shareholder feedback, Axon is moving forward with the following initiatives that aim to lead in corporate governance:

Proposal to declassify the board: Currently, shareholders elect Axon directors to serve three-year terms. Declassifying, also known as de-staggering, would allow shareholders to vote annually on each board member. Axon will be recommending that shareholders vote to approve an amendment to Axon's charter to declassify the board at its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. Majority voting standard: Axon's board has amended its bylaws to move from a plurality voting standard to a majority voting standard in uncontested elections. Under the new standard, an uncontested director nominee must receive a majority of the votes properly cast for and against such nominee, and if they do not, they must tender their resignation for board consideration. Grant proxy access to shareholders: Axon's board approved moving forward with adoption of a proxy access provision that will allow up to 20 shareholders who aggregate 3% of Axon shares for 3 years or longer, to be able to run their own board candidates for shareholder approval during Axon's annual proxy season, without having to draft and issue their own separate proxy. This provision will be adopted in the event of shareholder approval of a declassified board. Lower ownership threshold to call special shareholder meetings: Axon's board has amended its bylaws to reduce the ownership threshold for shareholders to call a special meeting, to 25% of shares outstanding. Previously, the threshold required a majority of shares outstanding.

Other matters:

Finally, Axon gathered feedback on several other topics including sustainability reporting and compensation matters. For example, shareholders expressed support for tying executive compensation, and broader company-wide compensation, to hitting transformative ESG and corporate social responsibility goals aligned with our unique mission to protect life. We are working to incorporate more areas of feedback and refine these concepts and look forward to sharing more.

For additional detail on Axon's Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) efforts, we encourage you to read through our 2021 ESG/CSR report, which covers a variety of topics including TASER device safety, how our products support UN Sustainable Development goals, information security and data privacy (including on body camera videos), information about our AI Ethics Board, employee wellness and diversity, and governance.

