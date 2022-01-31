Amelia Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms Gartner also positions Amelia highest in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amelia, a leading Enterprise Conversational AI software company, today announced that the company is named as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. Gartner also positioned Amelia highest in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute on the company's vision for its Conversational AI platform. The recognition is an important milestone in Amelia's mission to create extraordinary customer experiences and improve IT operations for enterprises around the world.

The report identifies several Amelia capabilities in its positioning as a Conversational AI Platform Leader:

Natural conversational experience design

Designed for scale and high throughput

Superlative process automation skills

The Leader recognition by Gartner is Amelia's latest achievement. Last year, Amelia was cited as a market leader and awarded for industry excellence ten times by analyst firms for the capabilities of the Amelia Integrated Platform, which is purpose-built to help companies transform into friction-less digital enterprises utilizing Amelia's Conversational AI and AIOps.

Chetan Dube, CEO of Amelia, said: "We know by working with our customers that Amelia creates superior value in customer service and IT Operations in ways that were previously unattainable, thanks to our innovative Conversational AI and Intelligent Automation capabilities. Amelia is directly positioned at a critical pivot point in the Future of Work, where human and digital workers collaborate to enable enhanced service, greater efficiency and extraordinary experiences for employees and customers alike. We're honored that Gartner has recognized our Leader positioning among Conversational AI Platforms, giving confidence to our customers that their investments with us will produce the kinds of benefits they desire and need."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, By Magnus Revang, Anthony Mullen, Bern Elliot, 24 January 2022.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Amelia

Amelia is a leading Enterprise Conversational AI software company with a long history of innovation in automation and Conversational AI.

