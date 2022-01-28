Statement from JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef Regarding JobsOhio's Planned Incentives for Intel

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef released the following statement regarding planned incentives for Intel to bring its most advanced semiconductor facilities in the world to Ohio. Read more about the project at www.intelinohio.com.

(PRNewsfoto/JobsOhio) (PRNewswire)

"Last week, Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced that Intel chose Ohio as the destination for its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the world. This $20 billion investment will bring 3,000 high-paying Intel jobs, 7,000 construction jobs, tens of thousands of indirect and support jobs, and an entirely new industry to Ohio.

The project was made possible by many months of intense collaboration between the JobsOhio team and Regional Network Partners across the state, including One Columbus, the Dayton Development Coalition, New Albany Company, Licking County, and local communities in the central Ohio region, the DeWine/Husted Administration, and Ohio's bipartisan Congressional Delegation.

JobsOhio is Ohio's private economic development corporation that helped provide a competitive differentiator in bringing Intel to Ohio. Our assistance to companies is always determined through a process that ensures a return on investment for Ohio, and we typically release our assistance for companies after final agreements have been executed. Intel's investment in Ohio is unprecedented in size and importance for America as it adds a new industry and generations of potential for Ohioans. To support this transformational project, JobsOhio plans to assist Intel with $150 million in combined economic development and workforce grants. After any final agreements are executed, JobsOhio will post that assistance on its website.

We're looking forward to partnering with the state and Intel to enhance U.S. competitiveness in semiconductor manufacturing."

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio . JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition , Ohio Southeast Economic Development , One Columbus , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO . Learn more at www.jobsohio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JobsOhio