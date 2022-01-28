NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank (FFSB), today announced earnings increased $1.7 million, or 30.3% to $7.3 million ($6.08 per diluted common share) for the full year 2021 when compared to full year 2020 earnings of $5.6 million ($4.64 per diluted common share). 2021 annual earnings represent the highest earnings level ever recorded for the Company. The full year 2021 earnings equal a return on average assets of 1.77% and a return on average equity of 15.31% compared to an ROA of 1.44% and an ROE of 12.63% for the full year 2020.
Total assets increased $26.4 million, or 6.7% to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 assets of $391.3 million. Total net loans increased $10.0 million, or 3.8% to $274.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $264.2 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $45.0 million, or 15.2% to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $297.0 million at December 31, 2020. Total borrowings decreased $22.8 million, or 49.8% to $23.0 million at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 borrowings of $45.8 million.
The Company paid out cash dividends of $2.9 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2021 including roughly $1.5 million from a Special Cash Dividend ($1.25 per common share) that was paid to shareholders in December 2021 for the 7th year in a row of Special Cash Dividends. The book value of NIDB stock increased to $40.49 per common share as of December 31, 2021 from $37.73 per common share as of December 31, 2020. The Company's stock closed at $47.00 per common share on December 31, 2021.
First Federal Savings Bank President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "2021 continued to be challenging as the pandemic lingers. I am proud to work side-by-side with our FFSB team who continues to step up to the challenges to serve our customers and our communities." Zahn continues, "FFSB was able to achieve record earnings while helping commercial customers secure much needed relief, allowing homeowners to obtain low interest rate mortgages and providing financial services to help our communities."
First Federal Savings Bank was a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during 2021 and 2020. The Bank participated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 800 clients receive roughly $68.7 million in PPP funding.
The Company also announced quarterly earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased by $61,000, or 4.1% to $1.54 million ($1.28 per diluted common share) when compared to earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $1.48 million ($1.23 per diluted common shares). The current quarter's earnings equal a ROA of 1.43% and an ROE of 12.57% compared to an ROA of 1.49% and an ROE of 12.90% for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
ASSETS
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
$
12,185,155
$
12,397,471
Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents
3,595,989
2,311,822
Total cash and cash equivalents
15,781,144
14,709,93
Interest-earning time deposits
2,210,000
3,681,000
Securities available for sale
89,070,934
78,418,462
Securities held to maturity
11,916,667
9,442,271
Loans held for sale
538,635
137,000
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss Dec. 31, 2021 $11,714,560 and
274,267,094
264,220,486
Accrued interest receivable
1,489,036
1,516,929
Premises and equipment
6,937,418
5,282,884
Investments in limited liability partnerships
1,528,334
1,828,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
11,331,941
10,071,443
Other assets
2,585,660
1,969,048
Total Assets
$
417,656,863
$
391,277,150
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
56,435,410
46,257,438
Interest bearing deposits
285,513,161
250,700,577
Borrowed Funds
23,001,166
45,805,419
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,903,575
2,852,005
Total Liabilities
368,853,312
345,615,439
Retained earnings – substantially restricted
48,803,551
45,661,711
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
417,656,863
$
391,277,150
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total interest income
$
4,104,650
$
4,115,656
$
16,353,194
$
15,449,662
Total interest expense
724,329
619,374
2,107,592
3,041,269
Net interest income
$
3,380,321
$
3,496,282
$
14,245,602
$
12,408,353
Provision for loan losses
-
120,000
120,000
580,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
3,380,321
$
3,376,282
$
14,125,602
$
11,828,353
Service charges on deposit accounts
184,310
190,312
673,080
659,683
Interchange fees
168,400
150,561
664,608
569,959
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
-
-
Net gain on sale of loans
407,181
874,069
1,972,217
2,715,931
Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets
(5,000)
-
(7,954)
(16,535)
Brokerage fees
59,556
47,501
251,429
189,633
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
66,604
62,731
260,498
232,250
Other income
392,040
90,884
832,213
276,408
Total noninterest income
$
1,273,091
$
1,416,058
$
4,646,091
$
4,627,329
Salaries and employee benefits
1,683,090
1,867,398
5,412,488
5,591,328
Occupancy
285,047
263,635
1,073,356
1,033,583
Data processing
322,827
312,385
1,342,766
1,138,073
Deposit insurance premiums
25,500
21,000
101,000
99,000
Professional fees
95,581
138,055
354,263
341,229
Advertising and marketing
64,776
63,444
224,336
212,313
Correspondent bank charges
22,128
18,942
102,369
109,344
Other expense
311,341
324,403
1,219,987
1,171,571
Total noninterest expenses
$
2,810,290
$
3,009,262
$
9,830,565
$
9,696,441
Income before income tax expense
$
1,843,122
$
1,783,078
$
8,941,128
$
6,759,241
Income tax expense
306,031
307,137
1,644,000
1,159,619
Net Income
$
1,537,091
$
1,475,941
$
7,297,128
$
5,599,622
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Basic Earnings per common share
1.28
1.23
6.09
4.65
Dilutive Earnings per share
1.28
1.23
6.08
4.64
Net interest margin
3.33%
3.76%
3.66%
3.41%
Return on average assets
1.43%
1.49%
1.77%
1.44%
Return on average equity
12.57%
12.90%
15.31%
12.63%
Efficiency Ratio
60.39%
61.26%
52.04%
56.92%
Average shares outstanding - primary
1,198,285
1,201,827
1,198,314
1,204,352
Average shares outstanding - diluted
1,198,410
1,201,827
1,199,630
1,205,602
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
4,013,967
$
3,781,578
$
3,851,897
$
3,191,605
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
-
15,194
17,952
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
13,865
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
13,865
-
-
Consumer
38,699
53,434
113,891
137,577
Gross charge-offs
38,699
67,299
129,085
169,394
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
935
1,411
11,315
4,242
Commercial real estate
111
-
19,393
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
2,550
691
3,540
106,609
Consumer
19,528
15,516
121,332
138,835
Gross recoveries
23,124
17,618
155,580
249,686
Net charge-offs / recoveries
15,575
49,681
(26,495)
(80,292)
Additions charged to operations
-
120,000
120,000
580,000
Balance at end of period
$
3,998,392
$
3,851,897
$
3,998,392
$
3,851,897
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)
0.02%
0.07%
(0.01%)
(0.03%)
Nonperforming assets (000's)
At December 31,
At September 30,
At June 30,
At December 31,
Loans:
2021
2021
2021
2020
Non-accrual
$
2,859
$
2,467
$
1,800
$
5,034
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
365
361
362
374
Total nonperforming loans
3,224
2,828
2,162
5,408
Real estate owned
-
5
255
5
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,224
$
2,833
$
2,417
$
5,413
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.77%
0.68%
0.59%
1.38%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.16%
1.00%
0.77%
2.02%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
124.01%
141.94%
184.42%
71.23%
Allowance for loan losses to total receivable
1.44%
1.44%
1.44%
1.44%
At December 31,
2021
2020
Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets
11.90%
11.67%
Book value per share
$
40.49
$
37.73
Common shares outstanding- EOP
1,205,435
1,210,327
(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.