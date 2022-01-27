NYCM Insurance Recognized Among Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness

EDMESTON, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 8th consecutive year, NYCM Insurance has received the Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness award for its highly successful employee wellness program and other wellness practices. The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) hosts the more than 20-year-old program to highlight companies for promoting employee well-being, worksite health, and wellness. Winning companies were evaluated in areas such as: outcomes, analysis, tracking, participation & incentives, benefits and programs, leadership, employee input, culture, and environment.

NYCM Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/NYCM Insurance) (PRNewswire)

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important action in creating a sustainable culture that works and ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, NABR and the Best and Brightest Programs.

NYCM has emphasized the importance of a balanced, all-encompassing wellness routine for employees through its "365 Passport to Wellness" program. The program encourages employees to live a happy and healthy lifestyle by participating in a well-rounded, sustainable wellness routine 365 days a year. Participation in the wellness program is tracked, and employees are given annual incentive opportunities for taking part. "We are excited and proud to accept this award for the 8th year in a row," said Lexi Wilcox of NYCM's People Development Team. "Our wellness program has continued to grow and thrive during COVID-19. Our employees and leadership team are truly dedicated to this program as we adapt to the ever-changing world around us and focus on staying strong and healthy as a team."

To learn more about NYCM's award winning wellness program, click here.

Contact : Jeremy Robinson,

Senior Vice President of Customer Relations Management

media@nycm.com

800-234-6926

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NYCM Insurance