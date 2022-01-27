Nat Geo WILD's Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya Spotlights Veterinary Dermatology and Importance of Skin Health in Pets

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya, which premiered on NAT Geo WILD earlier this month featuring Dr. Joya Griffin, board certified veterinary dermatologist at Animal Dermatology Clinic – Louisville and her pet care team, is a hit with viewers as it brings awareness to the importance of veterinary dermatology in a pet's health. The program follows Dr. Joya as she confronts all manner of skin problems affecting animals. From inflamed skin, sores, bumps and scabs to oozy blisters, scaly lesions, hot spots, cysts, and tumors, Dr. Joya is focused on bringing relief to her patients and alleviating the concerns of pet parents.

Dr. Joya focuses on superior patient care, easing pet parent concerns and bringing awareness to veterinary dermatology.

Dr. Joya has earned awards for clinical practice and research in veterinary dermatology and is a Diplomate in the American College of Veterinary Dermatology. She practices and mentors new veterinary dermatology residents in Louisville, KY and lectures throughout the country. She views the show as an opportunity to inform the public while entertaining.

"I'm so grateful to have this opportunity to share my passion for veterinary dermatology with the world and the care my team and I give our patients," said Dr. Joya. "It's great to educate about the importance of skin health in pets. So many common diseases, from allergies to hormonal conditions, manifest themselves through the skin. Helping pet parents recognize these conditions will allow them to get their pets the care they need quickly."

"We are proud of Dr. Joya's new program and excited for her success," stated Steven Mrha, CEO of Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. "She exemplifies the dedication to the health and welfare of animals that the veterinary community and our team of dermatologists commit to every day."

New episodes of Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya premiere on NAT Geo WILD every Saturday at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT and season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S., providing the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG has over 40 primary and satellite locations where its veterinary dermatology specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

