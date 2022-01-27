Kimberly-Clark Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced today that it once again received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace equality. Kimberly-Clark met all of the CEI's criteria, earning the designation as one of the 'Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality' in the United States.

"Cultivating an environment that empowers authenticity and embraces diversity – where differences are not only recognized but valued and leveraged – is core to our ability to deliver our purpose of Better Care for a Better World," said Sandi Karrmann, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Kimberly-Clark. "We are proud to see this commitment to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace translate into a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria, including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers – from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns – could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training at the Human Rights Campaign. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

This recognition is the latest in a series of workplace honors that the company has received. Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark was named one of America's 100 Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and was ranked among America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. In addition, Seramount named Kimberly-Clark as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women and also included it on the organization's 2021 Inclusion Index, which recognizes high-performing companies that are setting the standard for workplace diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.

Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

