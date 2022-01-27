DuPont Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Designated as a "Best Place to Work" for LGBTQ+ workplace equality

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced it has been named a 2022 "Best Place to Work" for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and received a score of 100% on the HRC's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. DuPont has demonstrated its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community through a variety of means – inclusive employee benefits, antidiscrimination policies, supplier diversity efforts, and the DuPont Pride Employee Resource Group (ERG).

"At DuPont, we support, encourage, and celebrate the diversity of our talented employees, who bring their best selves to work each day," said Kim Markiewicz, Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, DuPont. "We're honored to once again receive this significant recognition from the Human Rights Campaign, which signals that our work continues to champion what matters most to our LGBTQ+ colleagues to work and live openly in our communities around the world."

DuPont employees established their first LGBTQ+ and Ally network over three decades ago. Today, the DuPont Pride ERG sponsors events, engages in advocacy, provides employee support, and hosts training forums on issues facing the LGBTQ+ community. Through our partnership with Out and Equal and the celebration of Pride Month and National Coming Out Day, DuPont Pride helps to drive awareness and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies across the globe.

HRC has published its CEI annually since 2002, and this year marks the fifteenth time DuPont has received a perfect score. The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

To achieve a perfect score, companies must have fully inclusive equal employment opportunity policies, provide equal employment benefits, demonstrate their commitment to equality publicly and exercise responsible citizenship. DuPont's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a perfect score and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad.

