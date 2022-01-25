Yoshimura R&D of America Chooses Canvas Envision to Power Product Communication with Interactive 3D Content

Iconic performance motorcycle brand selects Envision as part of ongoing modernization strategy

Envision to power interactive 3D installation guides and internal process communication

Platform to help address problem of "tribal knowledge" as workforce grows

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual communication solutions provider Canvas GFX, Inc, today announced that Yoshimura R&D, the iconic performance motorcycle after-market and racing brand, has selected Canvas Envision to power internal and external product communication.

The complexity of Yoshimura products, including high-performance after-market exhaust systems, has grown rapidly in the past five years, requiring the design and fabrication of a greatly increased number of custom components. This has created challenges in the communication of internal manufacturing process requirements, as well as end-user installation instructions.

In addition, Yoshimura needs to drive effective knowledge transfer from experienced employees to new team members as the workforce grows and evolves.

Envision has been deployed by Yoshimura to drive faster, more effective communication of complex product data by using its real 3D CAD data to create interactive 3D content. The platform combines a lightweight and highly intuitive desktop graphics app which enables anyone to visualize complex 3D models without prior CAD experience, with cloud-based sharing and interactive viewing.

"Our philosophy is that if you stay still and say 'this is good enough' then you've started the countdown to the end of your existence," said Eric Steen, Head of Research and Development at Yoshimura R&D. "We are leaders in our field when it comes to harnessing 3D technology and advanced manufacturing processes, and Canvas Envision is part of that drive. It will enable the complexity of our designs to be easily communicated to both the manufacturing facility and the end user in a way that leaves less room for error and makes absolutely clear our design intent."

"Yoshimura is a world-renowned brand in performance motorcycling, with a long and proud history, and we are thrilled that they have chosen Canvas Envision," said Patricia Hume, CEO at Canvas GFX. "The team at Yoshimura clearly has an acute understanding of how modern manufacturing processes are critical to success in business as well as on the race track and we are delighted to be providing the power behind their new product communication strategy."

Canvas GFX develops interactive 3D communication and collaboration solutions that are trusted by leading brands from verticals including aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial and domestic appliance, energy, and education. Canvas solutions bridge the divide between technical and graphics applications, empowering everyone to communicate and understand complex information with absolute clarity.

Yoshimura is renowned for its Research and Development. But producing the finest exhaust systems in the world requires more than a big R&D department. Yoshimura is the leading manufacturer of exhaust systems because its commitment to R&D is matched by dedication to uncompromising quality standards and expertise in manufacturing pipes that meet those standards.

