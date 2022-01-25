Mobile Health Launches Fully Integrated DTx Suite to Further Simplify Health and Wellbeing for Employees

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health , the digital health and wellbeing solution that makes it easy for employers to build a culture of health, announced today the launch of a fully integrated suite of digital therapeutics (DTx) solutions.

logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/Mobile Health) (PRNewswire)

Mobile Health's DTx suite includes:

Behavioral Health Women's Health Musculoskeletal Prediabetes

The average employer has over 25 point solutions for an employee to navigate, making employee engagement in and ROI for these programs difficult. The proliferation of point solutions has created a fragmented employee experience, creating an engagement and outcomes challenge for employers and employees alike.

With Mobile Health's Digital Therapeutics suite, members have AI-based communication and targeted incentives fully integrated into the digital health and wellbeing experience to guide each individual through their unique health journey. Individuals can also engage in Mobile Health's library of Health and Wellbeing Challenges, including individual healthy habits, team wellbeing challenges, and peer-to-peer wellbeing challenges to best support their long-term behavior change and improved health.

Mobile Health's Digital Therapeutics (DTx) deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions to users to prevent, manage, or treat a medical disorder or disease. DTx is a rapidly growing market — expected to rise from $2.8 billion in 2019 to $13.8 billion in 2027 — as DTx solutions are breaking access barriers by delivering best-in-class care to patients anytime and anywhere on devices they already own. With only a small fraction of patients reported to receive the best healthcare, access to quality, affordable, and equitable care is one of the defining social issues of our time and a leading challenge for employee benefits leaders.

Mobile Health's organically developed suite of DTx solutions disrupts this market by replacing the usual cumbersome, disconnected point solution environment with an integrated experience that it easy to use, easy to engage, easy to implement, and costs less — all while making it simpler for employers to administer. Employers can significantly reduce costs while helping their people live better lives.

"We have been helping employers make a healthy culture simple by wrapping our AI-based communications and targeted incentives around their benefits and point solutions for years, and still will," said John Halloran, CEO at Mobile Health. "But in doing so, we noticed that both employers and employees prefer integrated suites of solutions to a fragmented set of point solutions for ease of use, ease of navigation, and improved outcomes — all at a lower cost. We have seen this same evolution of organically built suites disrupting point solution 'Frankensoftware' in other areas of Work Tech, like HR Administration (Workday vs. Oracle) and Talent Management. At Mobile Health, we see this as a natural evolution, making it easier for employers to support their employees across a wide variety of digital health and wellbeing services."

About Mobile Health Inc.

Mobile Health is a digital health and wellbeing solution that makes it simple for employers to create healthy cultures for their employees. Mobile Health is the fastest-growing Digital Health and Wellbeing provider in the market. With Mobile Health, you can deliver a seamless wellbeing journey for employees and generate data-driven insights to better control costs. Discover how at www.mobilehealthconsumer.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobile Health, Inc.