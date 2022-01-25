Greentown Labs Appoints Kevin Taylor as New, Full-time CFO

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, today announced Kevin Taylor as Chief Financial Officer. Taylor brings a wealth of finance, transformational leadership, and organizational growth expertise that will play a critical role in Greentown's next decade of climate impact.

As CFO, he will oversee all aspects of the finance and accounting functions of the business while also serving as a partner to Greentown's CEO, Dr. Emily Reichert, and COO, Ryan Dings, on strategic planning and change management. Taylor will succeed Suzanne Oakley who has impactfully supported Greentown as a fractional CFO since 2018. Oakley will continue leading her business, New England CFO Strategies , which offers outsourced corporate finance services for growth stage companies working to combat climate change.

"Kevin brings a wealth of financial and executive leadership and is a great addition to our growing organization. He has a strong understanding of how to grow mission-oriented organizations that will help Greentown expand its reach and climate impact," said Reichert. "I'm thankful for Suzanne Oakley's hard work and leadership over the past four years of rapid growth at Greentown. She will always be a part of the Greentown team and I'm excited to see her continue to support entrepreneurs in the climatetech ecosystem."

"As we continue to scale this next decade to meet the challenge presented by climate change, Kevin's experience and leadership will be invaluable in helping us build a thriving and financially strong organization," said Dings.

Taylor joins Greentown from the nonprofit industry, having spent the past decade as a leader in the education reform movement. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for City on a Hill Charter Public School (CoaH), a boutique charter public high school in Roxbury, M.A. There he stabilized and right-sized one of the 14 original charter public schools in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and set CoaH on a path to returning to its operational and academic successes. Prior to CoaH, Taylor served as Chief Operating Officer at KIPP Massachusetts, a network of high-performing charter public schools in Boston and Lynn.

"I am excited to join the Greentown team and am thankful for the opportunity to serve as the first-ever full-time CFO in the organization's storied history," said Taylor. "I look forward to bringing my experience as a non-profit change agent to the climatetech industry. Further, as a leader of color, I appreciate the opportunity to bring a DEI and environmental justice lens to our collective efforts to revolutionize the energy sector."

Prior to moving to New England in 2015, Taylor was the Director of Finance for Achievement First, a network of 40+ high-performing, achievement gap-closing charter public schools in Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island. Outside of work, Taylor is a pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He is a sought-out preacher, teacher, workshop presenter, social justice advocate and author of newspaper articles in numerous regional and national publications.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of climate action pioneers working to design a more sustainable world. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With its headquarters in Somerville, Mass. and a recently opened incubator in Houston, TX, Greentown Labs is home to more than 180 startups and has supported more than 400 startups since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 8,400 jobs and have raised more than $2.2 billion in funding. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com or Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

