1Password and Brex Partner to Optimize Secure Online Payments

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password , a leader in human-centric security and privacy, has partnered with Brex , the company reimagining finance for growing businesses, to launch an industry-first integration to simplify online transactions and provide enterprise-grade secure and frictionless online payments.

The new integration will help businesses protect critical financial information and identities. Online purchases can be made quickly – in two clicks – and securely, as information stored in a customer's Brex vault will be automatically synced with 1Password, ensuring users always have access to the most up-to-date version of their Brex virtual cards. If a card is compromised, customers can delete their card from both the 1Password or Brex dashboard to ensure no further payments are processed. For customers with heightened security concerns, the new integration enables the creation of a single-use card, ensuring a card can only be used once and eliminating the risk of online card theft.

Additional integration highlights:

Give employees control over card security and spend by capping limits and securely storing card numbers

Simplify the online checkout process by auto-populating card details directly into the credit card field within any online payment form in just two clicks

Instantly issue unlimited virtual cards with custom limits to support bespoke initiatives or budgets at the time of check out

Enable visibility for finance teams into virtual credit card activity through a single dashboard

Store Brex card details and login information securely within 1Password using end-to-end encryption, industry-leading security and award-winning design

View, manage (including labeling and locking) and control (including securely sharing card credentials across team members) Brex virtual credit cards from within 1Password

"Businesses today want to accomplish more in less time, but with the reassurance that their financial information is protected online," said Jeff Shiner, CEO at 1Password. "1Password's integration with Brex is the first of its kind in financial services. It will give customers peace of mind over their business spend while promoting a culture of security within their organizations."

"The integration with 1Password creates a frictionless and secure online checkout experience for customers using their Brex virtual card. It also helps companies manage their business spend with preset spending limits," said Cosmin Nicolaescu, Chief Technology Officer at Brex. "This partnership is an excellent example of how the Brex API can help customers with custom workflows to create efficient and time-saving practices."

Today's announcement expands 1Password's roster of partnerships, including Fastmail , Privacy.com , and Rippling , and reiterates its commitment to providing customers with an added layer of safety and privacy while online.

Brex continues to build its ecosystem of integration partners, including Slack, Xero, and Zapier.

1Password's integration with Brex is available to 1Password Teams and Business customers based in the United States. For more details about the integration and partnership, visit 1Password's blog post .

About 1Password

1Password's human-centric approach to security keeps people safe, at work and at home. It's the only solution built from the ground up to enable anyone – no matter the level of technical proficiency – to navigate the digital world without fear or friction. The company's password management and credentials security platform is trusted by over 100,000 businesses, including IBM, Slack, Snowflake, Shopify, and Under Armour. 1Password protects the most sensitive information of millions of individuals and families across the globe, helping consumers and businesses get more done in less time – with security and privacy as a given. Learn more at 1Password.com .

About Brex

Brex is a powerful financial stack designed to serve the next generation of growing businesses. By integrating software, services, and products into one experience, we help our customers effortlessly extend the power of every dollar, so they are free to focus on big dreams and fast growth—without worrying about wasted spend. We proudly serve tens of thousands of businesses, from small private companies to many of America's most beloved public brands. Learn more at brex.com .

