Jason M. St. John Elected Managing Partner of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr announced today that Partner Jason M. St. John has been elected Managing Partner of the Firm, and will serve as its next Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Mr. St. John will guide the Firm's strategic focus, growth and operations, as well as seek to enhance business development and direct activities through its 16 offices across the United States.

Jason M. St. John (PRNewswire)

"For nearly two years, we have pivoted to collaborate remotely while ensuring the critical exchange of ideas that has allowed us to prioritize responsiveness, innovation, and operate in a very strong position in all of our markets. I am so proud of my partners and colleagues. Together we will reimagine how we use our virtual and physical offices, continue to invest in our service and industry focused approach, and emphasize the importance of collaboration, entrepreneurship, equity, professional development, relationship-building, and technology," said Mr. St. John.

As Managing Partner, Mr. St. John's priorities include investing in the continued expansion of the firm's existing offices, the exploration of new markets, and building on the legacy of client service, diversity, equity and inclusion, pro bono and community engagement, and professional development. Mr. St. John also said the firm will continue to invest in talent management and transform its mentorship and training practices.

"Jason is a thoughtful, pragmatic and outstanding lawyer, who has remarkable energy and an experienced and keen understanding of the business side of our law firm," said outgoing Managing Partner Barry F. Levin. "He has a unique ability to understand the perspectives of those who came before him, as well as the next generation, which is the key to our short, mid and long-term success. Jason truly covers all of the bases, and we as a firm are so pleased he has taken the helm."

Mr. St. John served on Saul Ewing's Executive Committee, which functions as the Firm's managing body and directs long-term strategic planning, for five years prior to being considered for the Managing Partner role. In addition to having chaired the Firm's Litigation Department for the past three years, he has also served in a number of other leadership positions, including Hiring Partner and Lead Integration Partner for the Firm's 2017 merger between Saul Ewing and Arnstein & Lehr. He has been an attorney with Saul Ewing since 2005, and has maintained an active legal practice focused on litigating complex, high-stakes commercial, contract, insurance, and real estate disputes

"I have worked with Jason for many years," said Scott Salerni, Vice President and General Counsel of Mannington Mills. "I know that he will bring the same energy, creativity and leadership to this role as he did in his representation of our company."

"I've worked with many talented leaders in law over the last 30 years, but few have demonstrated a true personal commitment to creating an equitable, empathetic, and fair legal profession as Jason. His passionate and people-first leadership style, which I was lucky to experience directly when he helped lead the winning team at our 2018 Diversity in Law Hackathon, will no doubt benefit the firm's talent and clients in this new role at Saul Ewing," said Caren Ulrich Stacy, CEO of Diversity Lab.

Mr. St. John serves as the Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Chair of the Industry-Specific Committee of the Baltimore County Economic Development Advisory Board focused on customizing economic development strategies for key industry sectors with high-wage job potential, and is a Director on the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law Board of Visitors. He was previously an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland Frances King Carey School of Law, where he taught courses in pre-trial civil litigation and appellate advocacy.

Mr. St. John earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, his J.D. from University of Maryland, Baltimore, and an MBA from the University of Baltimore Merrick School of Business. He resides in Owings Mills, Maryland, with his wife and twin sons.

