Outreach Adds Prasad Raje as Chief Product Officer; Furthers Company's Investment in Product Innovation

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the fastest-growing sales execution platform provider, today announced Prasad Raje has joined the company as Outreach's first Chief Product Officer. Raje is a seasoned product veteran with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling enterprise software businesses.

As CPO, Raje will be responsible for driving Outreach's product vision and roadmap for the sales execution platform that helps customers automate sales engagement and act on revenue intelligence to improve their efficiency, predictability, and growth.

"Prasad is a fantastic addition to our product organization. His proven experience leading large enterprise SaaS platforms will be crucial as we head into our next phase of growth," said Manny Medina, co-founder and CEO of Outreach. "He is no stranger to working on category-defining products and will play a critical role in leading the development of this new category of sales technology. Now that the Outreach platform delivers engagement and intelligence across the full sales cycle, Prasad will be creating new sales execution capabilities for the thousands of revenue organizations across all industries and segments using Outreach."

Raje comes to Outreach with immense experience in product development and implementation for companies ranging from category disrupting startups to global industry leaders. Throughout his career, Raje has founded three software companies, including a SaaS product company acquired by Oracle. Post-acquisition, he served as a senior product leader at Oracle and holds nine patents for his technical work. Raje was most recently Senior Vice President of Product Management at RingCentral, responsible for its flagship UCaaS offering.

"We are in an era where sales is shifting from being intuition-driven to being insight-driven. A sales execution platform gives revenue organizations a wealth of information and insights into their sales deals," said Raje. "There are endless possibilities for how to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to generate intelligence for sales reps and leaders that guide them to take the best next actions in each moment to advance their deals. Being able to help organizations that are suffering from inefficient prospecting, inconsistent deal management, and inaccurate revenue forecasting is the most rewarding part of this role. I am excited to join the passionate group of innovators at Outreach to deliver solutions that help organizations close their sales execution gaps."

This announcement marks the first executive-level hire in 2022, following six strategic executive appointments in 2021.

