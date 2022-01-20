TEAMSTERS STAGE PRACTICE PICKET AT CEMEX

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CEMEX Drivers of Southern California engaged in a practice picket at the company's Los Angeles facility to demand it refrain from any interference or illegal activity during their efforts to gain union representation. The picket comes after a federal judge found that CEMEX committed 23 violations of workers' rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

"The behavior of this company ever since these workers have indicated a desire to form their union with the Teamsters has been egregious," said Chris Griswold, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 986. "They have threatened, harassed and intimidated these workers each and every way possible to prevent them from exercising their rights. They hired union busters and fired union supporters. I applaud these brave drivers for demanding that the company stand down and let the process play out democratically."

Eric Najolia is a CEMEX Driver who took part in the practice picket.

"CEMEX has drivers with Teamster contracts all over the country," Najolia said. "There's no reason we shouldn't have the same organizing and bargaining rights that they have. There's no reason we shouldn't have the same wages, benefits and protections that they have. We're not demanding anything unreasonable. We're demanding our worth."

To read the ruling against CEMEX in its entirety, go to www.nlrb.gov/case/28-CA-230115.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

