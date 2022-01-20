SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S HIT COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL, TAILGATE FEST, MAKES ITS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2022 RETURN WITH STAR-STUDDED ARTIST LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT

The Only Festival Where the 'Tailgating Doesn't Stop When the Show Starts' is Bringing Country's Biggest Stars to The Stage August 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailgate Fest , the nation's only country music festival built solely around tailgating culture, announced today its highly anticipated return and 2022 artist lineup after a two year hiatus. With some of the biggest names in country music performing at the two day event, Tailgate Fest will make its triumphant homecoming to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA from August 13-14, 2022.

The 2022 lineup will feature headliners Jake Owen and Billy Currington , with performances by Eli Young Band, Chris Janson, LANCO, Blanco Brown, Chase Bryant, Matt Stell, Nate Smith, Ashland Craft, DJ Bad Ash and more!.

"When we created Tailgate Fest back in 2018, we wanted to cater to country music fans that want a more fun experience pre-show, mid-show, and post-show…and on their terms!" said Melissa Carbone, Tailgate Fest Founder. "The past two years have been extremely hard on everyone, and we're thrilled to help bring back some normalcy and one hell of a good time. We all need it. Since day one, Tailgate Fest has always been created by fans, about the fans and for the fans. This year especially, we want to celebrate the return of festivals with a weekend specifically curated to celebrate the way you only can at one place…Tailgate Fest."

In addition to the always spectacular and crafted musical line up, fan favorite Boots & Bikinis Mega Pool Party returns and has become the festival's brightest star as the side-stage pool you don't have to leave to see the show! Boots & Bikinis is accessible to VIP and ULTIMATE VIP ticket holders. Other returning activities are Tailgate Unplugged, evening acoustic performances fireside, cornhole tournaments, the Jacked Up Truck Competition to show off your truck for a chance to win prizes, the Best In Show Tailgate Challenge, two-step and line dancing, pool volleyball, and much more. Tailgate camping, which quickly sold out in 2019, is back and better than ever, offering both power and dry options, so the party truly doesn't stop all weekend long.

Tailgate Fest pre-sale tickets are available for purchase starting today at latailgatefest.com , with ticket prices starting at the lowest presale price in history @ $79 in the hopes of making the festival accessible to all. Fans can purchase various ticket packages to fit their desired tailgate experience, with a myriad of options including pre-packed coolers, turnkey tailgate bundles, camping spaces, and various levels of concert access whether you want to enjoy the full festival from your designated tailgate spot, the concert pit, or the Boots and Bikinis Pool.

For more information on Tailgate Fest, the 2022 artist lineup, ticket packages, the festival's COVID-19 safety statement, and more, please visit latailgatefest.com or follow on Instagram @tailgatefest .

About Tailgate Fest

Tailgate Fest is the first country music festival that caters to the fans who show up hours before the concert to pop a top, drop a tailgate, bring the festival stages outside to the tailgate. With Tailgate Fest, there's no need to pack up the party to head inside; no need to stop that game of cornbole. Tailgating can continue throughout the multi-day festival as fans watch their favorite performers from their personal party set ups at their vehicles.

Established in Southern California in 2018, Tailgate Fest offers a wholly unique tailgating experience for attendees as well as General Admission concert tickets, concert Pit Passes, and stage-side, pool-viewing platform access for a more traditional concert experience. Previous musical artists and performers include Toby Keith, Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Clint Black, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, Big Boi, Brett Eldredge, Clint Black, Randy Houser, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, and more.

